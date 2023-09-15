Key Takeaways Intel is set to unveil its 14th-gen Core 'Raptor Lake Refresh' processors at Innovation 2023, with leaks suggesting higher prices than the current-gen lineup.

However, the price hike might not be as large as anticipated, as leaked listings reveal only modest increases compared to previous models.

It should be noted that these leaked prices may not be entirely accurate, as pre-release listings often use placeholder pricing, but Intel has been known to provide pricing details to retailers ahead of launch.

Intel is expected to announce its 14th-gen Core 'Raptor Lake Refresh' desktop processors at its Innovation 2023 event on September 19 before making them available for purchase on October 17. Multiple leaks over the past few weeks have already revealed much of their key specifications, including clock speeds, core configurations, TDPs, and more. The latest leak now gives us an insight into their probable pricing, and there's both good news and bad for potential buyers.

To start off with the bad news, the next-gen CPUs could be more expensive than the current-gen lineup. The good news, however, is that the hike might not be as big as many were fearing. According to a new leak, multiple unreleased SKUs in the upcoming lineup were listed online by PC Canada, revealing their North American prices. The listed models include the Core i9-14900K and KF, Core i7-14700K and KF, and Core i5-14600K and KF, and all of them carry higher price-tags than their respective predecessors. The listings have since been removed, but not before prolific tipster @momomo_us got screenshots that seem to reveal the price hike.

As can be seen from the screenshots, the 14900K and KF were both listed at $833.99, which is $25 more than the $808.99 listing price for the 13900K and $58 more than the $775.99 for the 14900KF. The 14700K, meanwhile, was listed at $597.99, while the 14700KF had a $559.99 list price. In comparison, the 13700K and 13700KF are currently available for $583.99 and $538.99, respectively. Finally, coming to the 14600K and KF, they were listed at $453.99 and $415.99, while their respective predecessors carried lower price tags of $436.99 and $402.99 (all prices in Canadian dollars).

It is worth noting here that these prices need to be taken with a pinch of salt for now, as pre-release listings by online retailers typically use placeholder pricing that may not match the actual launch prices. That said, Intel is known to reveal pricing information to some retailers well in advance of the launch date, so there's a chance that these could be accurate. Either way, Raptor Lake Refresh is only likely to be an iterative upgrade over the 13th-gen lineup, so one would hope that Intel will price it sensibly to ensure that there's enough demand from consumers.