Key Takeaways Two additional non-K Raptor Lake Refresh chips, the Core i5-14600 and Core i3-14100, have appeared on the Geekbench database.

The Core i5-14600 boasts a 14-core 20-thread configuration, 2.7GHz base clock, and up to 5.2GHz boost clock. It performed slightly better than the Core i5-13600 in benchmark tests.

The Core i3-14100, an entry-level SKU, has a 3.5GHz base clock and 4.7GHz boost clock, and showed scores comparable to its predecessor, the Core i3-13100. These CPUs may be announced at CES 2024, but benchmark results should be taken with caution.

Just days after Intel announced its first batch of Raptor Lake Refresh (RPL-R) CPUs, two additional RPL-R chips have now seemingly been revealed following their listing on the Geekbench database. However, while the three officially unveiled SKUs are all overclockable K-series parts aimed at enthusiasts and DIY PC builders, the two chips listed on Geekbench are non-K parts that are expected to be cheaper and could take a few months to come to the market.

The two newly-revealed SKUs include the mid-range Core i5-14600 and the entry-level Core i3-14100 (via @BenchLeaks 1, 2). The i5-14600 is a 14-core 20-thread part that comes with 6 P-Cores and 8 E-Cores. It has a 2.7GHz base clock, up to 5.2GHz boost clock, 24MB of L3 cache, and a 65W TDP. On the benchmark side of things, it notched up a single-core score of 2,785 and a multicore score of 16,110, both of which are slightly higher than the numbers racked up by the Core i5-13600.

The Core i3-14100 is expected to be one of the entry-level SKUs in the RPL-R lineup, and going by the benchmark results, it should perform similarly to that of its predecessor, the Core i3-13100. It managed to score 2,509 in the single-core benchmark and 8,881 in the multicore test, which are a shade higher than the scores achieved by the i3-13100. In terms of specs, the 14100 is a quad-core part that comes with only 4 P-cores (no E-cores) and 8 threads. It has a 3.5GHz base clock, 4.7GHz boost clock, a 60W TDP, and 12MB of L3 cache.

Both CPUs were tested on the ASRock Z790 Taichi motherboard with 32 GB of DDR5-5600 memory. Online speculations suggest that Intel could announce new 14th-gen Core CPUs at CES 2024 in January, so it's likely that these two SKUs will also break cover at that time. As for the latest info about these chips, benchmark results are easy to fake, so take them with a pinch of salt for now.