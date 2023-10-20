Key Takeaways Intel's recently launched desktop processors, Raptor Lake Refresh, will not support Thunderbolt 5, contrary to initial claims. The company has stated that Thunderbolt 5 will be supported on upcoming laptop processors based on the Meteor Lake architecture.

Intel recently launched its 14th-generation Core processors for desktops, also known as Raptor Lake Refresh. These are very similar to the previous generation, but Intel initially stated that they would support Thunderbolt 5. Now, the company has clarified that while Thunderbolt 5 will be supported on some 14th-generation Intel Core processors, that doesn't include the desktop models launched this week.

In a correction to its original press release, the company says it will share more information about which processors will support Thunderbolt 5 in the future. While it isn't specifically mentioned, this is referring to the upcoming laptop processors, which will be based on the brand-new Meteor Lake architecture rather than a refresh of Raptor Lake.

Thunderbolt 5 is the latest generation of Intel's connectivity standard, promising 80Gbps of bi-directional bandwidth and up to 120Gbps of uni-directional bandwidth for special configurations. It will enable support for up to three 4K displays at 144Hz using a single port on your PC, more capable power delivery, and more. It shouldn't be too much of a surprise to see Thunderbolt 5 show up in laptops first, since that's really what the technology is made for. Laptops are smaller and have fewer ports, so making those ports as capable as possible is a much bigger priority.

When Intel announced the details of Thunderbolt 5, it was mentioned that the technology would require a discrete chip, so even if a given processor supports it, you might not see it on every laptop that has that processor. Thunderbolt 5 is being aimed more towards creators and power users, who might actually benefit from the increased capabilities. For most people, Thunderbolt 4 will remain the default, and 40Gbps of bandwidth is still a lot.

As for when we'll hear more about Thunderbolt 5 and Intel's Meteor Lake processors, a good bet would be early January at CES. That's been the venue for new Intel CPU launches for the past couple of generations, so it seems likely that will happen again, with many new laptops being announced with those processors.