Summary Despite Lunar Lake, Intel is seeing stronger demand for older Raptor Lake systems.

The Intel 7 node is seeing production shortages due to increased demand.

AI PCs powered by Meteor Lake and Lunar Lake are more expensive, leading buyers to Raptor Lake, according to Intel.

Intel has tried to position itself at the forefront of the AI PC revolution, but based on the company's latest financial report, it looks like that revolution isn't happening yet. Despite offering dozens of AI-enabled PCs packing a Meteor Lake, Lunar Lake, or even more recently, Arrow Lake, CPU, Intel says that its older generations are seeing "much greater demand," as reported by Tom's Hardware.

Raptor Lake continues to be a barn burner

The AI PC trend hasn't caught on for Intel, however