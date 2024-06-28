Key Takeaways Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus laptops have powerful NPUs with 45TOPS performance.

Intel and AMD's next-gen processors offer more powerful NPUs on paper, but there's a lot we don't know.

Intel and AMD processor have typically struggled with efficiency and performance on battery.

The first wave of Copilot+ PCs is finally hitting the market, and based on general opinions so far, it's been pretty well received. Laptops powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus have a lot of exciting things, including excellent performance and efficiency, and most notably a powerful NPU with 45TOPS of performance.

Shortly after these laptops were announced, though, Intel and AMD came out with their own announcements that their next-gen processors have even more powerful NPUs, with Intel promising 48TOPS and AMD going up to 50TOPS. That's up to 10% more than what Qualcomm is offering, but when you think about it, does it even matter? Frankly, I'm not convinced there's any reason to wait for Intel and AMD's processors.

We only know the high end of the range

Do all models have the same NPU?

One of the notable things about the Snapdragon X Series of processors is that all configurations of the Snapdragon X Plus and X Elite have the same 45TOPS of AI performance to offer. The CPU and GPU performance may vary, but the NPU is always the same.

When it comes to AMD or Intel's new lineup of processors, though, we don't know that this will be the case. AMD announced a pair of processors with a 50TOPS NPU, but both of those models are Ryzen 9 CPUs. Will the eventual Ryzen 7, Ryzen 5, or Ryzen 3 models also have the same NPU? Still unclear. Similarly, Intel has announced 48TOPS for its Lunar Lake architecture, but that's also the maximum you can expect across the entire range. We don't know if every processor in the lineup will reach that performance.

By offering the same NPU in all its processors, Qualcomm has made it so that you can find Copilot+ PCs at different price points, and if AMD and Intel can't do the same, it won't be as impactful.

What are you even using the NPU for?

Without Recall, who cares?