It's that time of the year when the year-end festivities are eclipsed only by the flurry of tech products arriving on the market. We're still reeling from the Arrow Lake launch, and the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is almost upon us. As Nvidia, AMD, and Intel all have new desktop GPUs in the oven, readying for an unveiling in early 2025, it's time to look ahead.

Each of these companies has major offerings coming out in 2025, including CPUs, GPUs, APUs with a lot riding on them. Let's dive deeper into these plans and what each of the giants should ideally be focusing on in the coming year.

Related 5 things I want from the PC hardware industry in 2025 With 2024 delivering one debacle after another, I have my PC hardware wishlist ready for 2025

Nvidia: Blackwell all around

Still riding high, with some adjustments needed

Close

Whatever the market capitalization numbers might show right now, Nvidia is essentially the most valuable company in the world. It might not stay at the top forever, but there's no slowing down the AI hype train. Its next-gen Blackwell architecture is ready for launch with the RTX 5000 gaming GPUs at CES 2025. With virtually no competition in the high-end segment, Team Green has no incentive to prioritize value for money.

With AMD and Intel usually providing ample memory on their GPUs, Nvidia should finally change course with RTX 5000, making 12GB the minimum.

However, Nvidia still needs to focus on a few critical things with this new GPU lineup, namely VRAM and power consumption. Low VRAM has been a sticking point in the company's recent offerings, sometimes crippling performance on otherwise outstanding products. With AMD and Intel usually providing ample memory on their GPUs, Nvidia should finally change course with RTX 5000, making 12GB the minimum (even Apple has switched to 16GB RAM on its base model Macs).

The RTX 4000 series drew tons of flak for the melting 12VHPWR connectors and sky-high power requirements. Hopefully, all the "burning" issues with Nvidia's power connectors are resolved, and we see some sensible TGP numbers as the RTX 5000 lineup is launched at CES.

On the data center side of things, Nvidia might start shipping its Blackwell AI GPUs sometime around the second quarter, owing to a design flaw that delayed the proceedings. Companies such as Google, Meta, and Microsoft are eagerly awaiting these next-gen GPUs, but some reports indicate that they're also developing in-house GPUs to gradually reduce dependency on Nvidia's expensive hardware.

Even AMD's data center GPUs could pick up pace in 2025, with the company readying its next-gen MI350 chips for a 2025 launch. Plus, analyst reports indicate that CoWoS (chip-on-wafer-on-substrate) capacity at TSMC is nearing its 2026 goal already, thus reducing the AI-GPU scarcity we've been seeing till now. These factors together should prompt Nvidia to finally provide value on its AI GPUs instead of focusing solely on performance and padding gross margins.

Related 5 improvements I want to see from the Nvidia RTX 5000 series As the launch of the Blackwell series draws near, here are five things I wish Team Green would improve in its upcoming GPUs

Intel: Arrow Lake refresh, Panther Lake, and Battlemage

Double down on what's working well