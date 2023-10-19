If you're a gamer, then the best CPU for you to pick up has probably been the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D. It's the single best gaming CPU out there, and with AMD's 3D V-Cache, it's hard for Intel to compete. While Intel has managed to pull off some impressive CPU offerings that are great for productivity (and outshine AMD in that realm, as well), they're significantly more power-hungry chips that require a lot more cooling, as well. Now, though, it seems that the CPU race is really beginning to heat up.

To be clear, we're not talking about the recent Raptor Lake Refresh release. No, Meteor Lake is where all of our excitement lies, and that's thanks to the radical changes that Intel is undergoing for the next generations of its CPUs. The biggest change is the introduction of Tiles, where the CPU is split into multiple pieces, just like AMD's Chiplets. While we haven't gotten to test anything with Meteor Lake in it just yet, Intel's roadmap for the next few years may prove to be very interesting.

A brief overview of what's coming for Intel

Source: Intel

Intel has been on the back foot for a long while now. While the company's CPUs have still managed to stave off the Team Red onslaught when it comes to productivity (for the most part), it's gaming where the company has really fallen off. Not only that, but power consumption on AMD is a decent bit lower than what Intel can offer, and part of that is thanks to fabrication processes. Intel 7, the company's process formerly known simply as 10nm, is several generations behind what TSMC and even Samsung foundries are doing. For reference, AMD's latest CPUs were made on TSMC N5, a 5nm process that consumes significantly less power.

Because of all of that, we see crazy power draw from all of Intel's latest CPUs, and more power draw requires more cooling, which in turn requires more power again. In a world where energy costs are rising, that's already a non-starter for many people. That's why Intel has put a ton of stock in bringing its fabrication nodes up to speed. Meteor Lake is already on Intel 4, and the company wants to go through five whole nodes in just four years. If all goes according to plan, Intel will actually be ahead of TSMC by the end of 2024.

Intel takes a page out of AMD's book

Source: Intel

AMD has been using its own chiplet designs for a long time now, where a chiplet is a smaller chip paired up with other smaller chips to make a big chip. That's opposed to a monolithic design, where everything is on the same die. With Meteor Lake, lntel wants to make multiple parts of the chip separate (referred to as "disaggregation"), linking them all up via fabric.

With this, Intel hopes to avail of some of the benefits that AMD reaps with its own chiplet designs. Chiplets allow AMD to reduce manufacturing complexity, use less raw materials, and allow for more customizability too. Imagine if Intel wanted to make a chip with the same capabilities as a chip produced this way, but with lower (or higher) end graphics. It would be a lot simpler, as the assembly of the CPU from its smaller parts can then be changed.

Furthermore, this allows for each part of the CPU to be assembled in a way that makes the most sense. With Intel producing its integrated GPUs with TSMC on the company's N5 process, that means that it could potentially benefit from lower power consumption and thermals versus Intel's own fabrication processes. That's obviously not confirmed yet, but it's a possibility.

Why it took so long though is that it increases the complexity of production up-front. This disaggregation requires splitting up previously fused-together parts of the CPU, and there's a lot of engineering know-how that goes into that. AMD SVP Samuel Naffziger once told Protocol that he views chiplets as "one of the greatest engineering achievements in the industry and in recent memory because it solves so many problems at once.”

Chiplets helped AMD thrive; Intel may do the same

Given how amazing chiplets clearly have been for AMD, it's clear that Intel hopes for the same to happen too. AMD has been ahead in many key areas, and even all the best gaming handhelds utilize AMD chips right now. Intel wants, and arguably needs, a slice of the gaming pie at some point, and Meteor Lake is the first step towards achieving that.

We're excited to see where the CPU race goes, because while AMD is ahead in many areas, Intel clearly isn't giving up. It needs its own chiplets to work for a chance at dominating the CPU industry once again.

Meteor Lake hasn't arrived in any laptops yet, so there are no reviews or tests to look at, but we're waiting eagerly to get our hands on them. If it goes well for Intel, we may see a revival of Team Blue in gaming and in laptops, but for now, AMD still seems to ultimately reign supreme.