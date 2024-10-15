Intel and AMD, two of the largest names in computing, have teamed up to form the x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group, a significant initiative aimed at advancing the future of the x86 architecture. This new advisory group brings together technology leaders to ensure the long-standing x86 architecture, which underpins most modern computing systems, remains adaptable and innovative in response to new technological challenges.

The x86 architecture has served as the backbone of computing for over 40 years. It powers everything from data centers to personal computers, and this new initiative signals the companies’ dedication to ensuring its continued relevance. The advisory group aims to foster collaboration between industry leaders to enhance performance, simplify software development, and create scalable solutions for future computing needs.

Credit: Intel

Responding to emerging challenges

Today’s computing landscape has evolved dramatically, characterized by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), custom chip designs, and 3D packaging technologies. As these technologies become more complex, the need for a robust and adaptable architecture becomes even more critical.

“We are on the cusp of one of the most significant shifts in the x86 architecture and ecosystem in decades,” said Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel. “With new levels of customization, compatibility, and scalability needed to meet current and future customer needs, we proudly stand together with AMD and other founding members of this advisory group to ignite the future of computing.”

AMD’s CEO, Lisa Su, echoed this sentiment. “Establishing the x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group will ensure that the x86 architecture continues evolving as the compute platform of choice for both developers and customers,” Su stated. “We are excited to bring the industry together to provide direction on future architectural enhancements.”

Goals of the advisory group

The x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group is focused on several key goals:

Compatibility Across Platforms: The group aims to enhance customer choice by ensuring greater compatibility between hardware and software. This will simplify the integration of new features and speed up the adoption of cutting-edge technologies. Simplifying Software Development: By streamlining architectural guidelines, the advisory group hopes to make software development across x86 platforms more consistent. This simplification will enable developers to innovate more efficiently. Future-Proofing the Ecosystem: The advisory group will also work to integrate new capabilities into operating systems, frameworks, and applications. This will allow the x86 ecosystem to adapt to the rapidly changing needs of the industry.

In short, this initiative aims to ensure that x86 remains the go-to architecture for developers and customers alike, even as computing demands become more complex.

Industry collaboration and innovation

Although Intel and AMD are often seen as fierce competitors, their history of collaboration on standards and platform-level advancements is long-standing. Together, they’ve developed crucial technologies like PCI, PCIe, and the Advanced Configuration and Power Interface (ACPI). Both companies were also key players in the development of USB, a now-essential standard for connecting devices to computers.

This latest collaboration takes their partnership to a new level by forming a unified advisory group. The group will solicit input from both the hardware and software communities to ensure consistent and compatible implementations of key x86 features across a wide range of devices — from data centers to edge computing and embedded systems.

Support from industry leaders

The formation of the advisory group has garnered strong support from leading technology companies across the industry. CEOs from Broadcom, Dell, Google Cloud, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), HP Inc., Lenovo, Microsoft, Oracle, and Red Hat all expressed enthusiasm for the initiative.

Michael Dell, Chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies, stated, “Dell has a long history of working with the x86 platform. We look forward to collaborating with Intel, AMD, and fellow x86 Advisory Group members to continue driving innovation for our customers and partners.”

Google Cloud’s CEO, Thomas Kurian, also emphasized the importance of a unified approach: “Taking a pan-industry approach ensures consistent implementations, which aligns with Google’s commitment to fostering innovation and providing the best possible experience for our developers and users.”

The consensus among industry leaders is clear: this initiative is essential for the future of computing, and collaboration will be key to ensuring the continued success and adaptability of the x86 ecosystem.

A bright future for x86

As the x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group begins its work, the goal is to create a more compatible, scalable, and future-proof architecture. With backing from major players across the tech world, this initiative promises to keep x86 at the forefront of computing for years to come.

Through collaboration and innovation, Intel, AMD, and their industry partners aim to continue shaping the future of technology, ensuring that the x86 architecture remains a cornerstone of modern computing.