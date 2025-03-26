Summary Intel is closing deals with Nvidia/Broadcom to use its 18A node.

Nvidia is closer than Broadcom to finalizing the deal.

Intel's focus on foundry services aims to bring Nvidia and others on board under new CEO.

Intel reportedly has its eye on a new golden goose. Timothy Arcuri, an analyst from firm UBS, wrote to investors that Intel is finalizing commitments from Nvidia and/or Broadcom to use its 18A node for manufacturing, according to Gurufocus. Nvidia isn't just fishing around, either. Arcuri says Nvidia is closer than Broadcom to finalizing a deal, and that it will likely use 18A for gaming applications.

Intel and Nvidia? Who would've thought?

Big shifts could be on the horizon

Intel has been in a continuous renaissance period for the last five years or so, swinging big but never quite hitting the mark to take its foundry business to the next level against competitors like TSMC. The company's 18A node has been the target, and it looks like it's finally coming to fruition. After abandoning work on its 20A node last year, Intel focused its engineering efforts on 18A. It makes sense, too, considering Intel has already lined up contracts with Microsoft and the U.S. Department of Defense to use 18A.

Nvidia could now be on that list of clients. Nvidia has mostly partnered with TSMC for its GPUs, short of RTX 30-series cards, which were manufactured with Samsung. 18A is what Intel calls a "1.8nm-class" process, which means it closely aligns with what the wider semiconductor industry calls a 2nm process. Samsung, TSMC, and Intel all have nodes in this class, but TSMC and Intel are the only two that have forecast volume production of the node some time this year. 18A is slightly smaller than TSMC's N2, which could represent power savings.

Intel announced Lip-Bu Tan as the company's new CEO just this week, following the ousting of former CEO Pat Gelsinger last year. Tan will reportedly focus efforts on Intel's foundry services rather than the company's chip design wing. Part of that plan is to court fabless brands like Nvidia and Broadcom to use Intel's manufacturing capacity. Tan will address customers and investors for the first time during Intel Vision in Las Vegas on March 31.

It's possible Nvidia is eyeing Intel for next-gen GPUs due to recent tariffs on goods imported from China. Although Taiwan isn't subject to tariffs, bringing manufacturing on-shore for a U.S. company like Nvidia could safeguard future manufacturing from increased prices. Nvidia's CEO has said the company is working to bring manufacturing to the U.S., pointing to TSMC's Arizona fab.

Nvidia partnering with Intel would represent a major shift in the semiconductor industry, but nothing is set in stone yet. Intel has been talking about its 18A node for several years at this point. The company says it'll enter volume production in the second half of this year, and we'll likely see it in action for the first time with Intel's upcoming Panther Lake chips.