Intel has announced the company's all-new B-series gaming graphics cards. Replacing the previous-gen A-series, which included the excellent mid-range Arc A770, these new GPUs will be made available for desktop discrete cards, laptops, and gaming handhelds. Pushing Xe Super Sampling 2 (XeSS2), XMX AI acceleration, and solid performance, Intel is positioning the B-series as "best-in-class performance per Dollar". At launch, the more budget-friendly Intel Arc B580 and B570 will be available, offering 1440p ultra gaming experiences with ray tracing support and advanced frame generation.

Targeting 1440p with the new Intel Arc GPUs

Contrary to what display makers would lead us to believe, 1440p is the fastest-growing resolution and is often considered the sweet spot for gaming. Intel agrees as both B-series GPUs announced today are tailored to this resolution. Powering these new GPUs is the Intel Xe2 architecture. First-gen Xe was the first time Intel scaled the engine and since it was an early platform, the company had to build out the software stack. With Xe2, there's higher efficiency thanks to better utilization, improved work distribution, and less software overhead.

Let's talk about drive support, which Nvidia and AMD have nailed over the generations. Intel isn't too far behind as the company delivered more than 50 drivers since the Intel Arc A-series launched, supporting more than 120 new games at day 0, more than doubling the overall game coverage by Intel's GPU drivers. This led to a completely different experience using an Intel Arc GPU today than a few years ago. Xe2 has been developed to reduce latency, eliminate stalls, and improve the handshake between software and hardware.