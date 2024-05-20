Key Takeaways Intel-powered Copilot+ laptops on the way, with Lunar Lake CPUs shipping after IFA.

It's been a big day in the world of Windows PCs. Microsoft introduced the world to the new era of laptops, AI PCs that it's calling Copilot+. First out of the gate are devices that use Qualcomm's Snapdragon X series processors, which are custom-made Arm chips designed to compete with Apple Silicon. All-in-all, seven OEMs announced 15 products today.

Intel-powered Copilot+ laptops are coming

Lunar Lake should be shipping after IFA

Intel showed up with its own announcement, which is that if you want a Copilot+ PC, you won't always have to get one with a Snapdragon chipset. Its next-generation CPUs, codenamed Lunar Lake, is coming soon. Specifically, those products will be shipping in the third quarter of this year, meaning we'll see them at IFA.

Much like the Snapdragon X series, Intel will be offering a 45TOPS NPU, powering the on-device AI experiences. You might have heard the term AI PC tossed around before with the existing Core Ultra portfolio, but that's nothing compared to Lunar Lake. Previous-gen products had NPUs that supported around 10TOPS, so there's a big boost in AI performance coming.

Moreover, Intel is introducing all-new Lion Cove P and Skymont E cores, and a new Xe2 GPU. On top of that, it's promising to consume far less power than ever before, something that's traditionally held back x86 CPUs when competing against Arm.

Keep an eye on Computex

Oh right, there's another event coming

Microsoft timed its big Copilot+ event ahead of Build for obvious reasons, and with the sheer amount of announcements, it's easy to forget that Computex is just a couple of weeks away. AMD is expected to unveil Strix Point, its next-gen CPUs which will also be available in Copilot+ laptops.

We'll also hear more about Lunar Lake. It's going to be really interesting to see what happens.