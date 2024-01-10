Key Takeaways Intel announced at CES 2024 that its APO technology will be available for 12th and 13th Gen processors after consumer backlash.

The APO tool allows gamers to boost framerates in supported games at no extra cost.

Gamers worldwide are happy with Intel's decision to bring APO to older CPUs and expand the list of compatible games.

CES 2024 was packed with tons of hardware announcements and demonstrations of world-first achievements like Samsung's transparent microLED display. However, not every announcement was based on new hardware. During the event, Intel announced that it's bringing its APO game optimization technology to 12th and 13th Gen processors after consumer outrage.

Intel backs down over its 14th Gen exclusivity for APO technology

The story started when Intel released its Application Optimization (APO) technology. The tool allowed gamers to squeeze out more frames per second from supported games at no additional cost. Gamers worldwide wanted to take advantage of this new technology to boost their framerates, but Intel stated that the APO tool was only available for 14th Gen processors and above. The company even went on record on PC Gamer stating it had "no plans" to bring APO to 12th and 13th Gen processors. This caused a lot of anger amongst gamers who didn't see why Intel could retroactively implement the technology.

Fast forward to CES 2024, and Intel is singing a different tune. As reported on PC Gamer, Intel announced that it will bring APO to 12th and 13th Gen processors, and will add more games to the APO-compatible list to bring it up to 14 titles. It's believed the titles will include "Rainbow Six: Siege, Metro Exodus, Guardians of the Galaxy, F1 22, Strange Brigade, World War Z, Dirt 5, and World of Warcraft." At the time of writing, there is no published list of every compatible game.

Intel didn't reveal when APO will be released for older CPUs, but it's a step in the right direction. We listed several 13th Gen processors as the best CPUs for an RTX 4070, so Intel's backtracking of its previous statement is bound to make a lot of gamers happy.