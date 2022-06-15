The first Intel Arc desktop GPU, the A380, is now available in China

Intel has officially launched its first Intel Arc discrete GPU, the entry-level Arc A380, and it’s starting with the Chinese market. This is part of the strategy Intel outlined a few weeks ago – China will be the first region to get the new GPUs, with the rest of the world to follow sometime soon.

Even in China, availability is rolling out gradually. For now, the only way to get the Intel Arc A380 GPU is through system builders, meaning you have to buy a new PC with the card already installed. Soon, those in China will also be able to buy the graphics card by itself, and then availability will start to expand to other regions. Intel says to expect availability to expand global during the summer.

As for the specs, the Intel Arc A380 is designed for the more mainstream and almost entry-level market, but it’s still promising. Intel claims the card can run modern e-sports titles like League of Legends and PUBG at 1080p with framerates above 60 frames per second, which doesn’t sound terribly impressive, but it’s about what you might expect for a card in this price range, especially considering the 75W TDP. Intel compared the gaming performance to another GPU in the same price range, the AMD Radeon RX 6400, and the Arc A380 boasts 25% more performance per yuan.

Intel Xe Matrix Extensions help accelerate content creation in addition to powering Intel’s super sampling technology, XeSS, which will be coming later this summer. Additionally, there’s the Xe Media Engine, which provides AV1 encoding acceleration – an industry first. It also supports Intel Deep Link, so the GPU delivers even better performance when paired with an Intel CPU. The GPU can support up to four 4K displays at 120Hz and with HDR, or two 8K displays at 60Hz. It also supports 360Hz refresh rates for both 1080p and 1440p resolutions.

In China, the Intel Arc A380 is launching at a recommended price of 1,030 yuan, which equates to around $150. Pricing for other markets hasn’t been made official yet. You can check out the full specifications for the card here.

Source: Intel