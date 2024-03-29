Intel Arc A380 ELF $100 $140 Save $40 A powerful and compact graphics card that's great for encoding and transcoding, but you'll want to look for something else if you're into gaming. While it comes in with a retail price of $139.99, it can now be had for far less as a 29% discount drops the price to just $99.99 for a limited time. $100 at Amazon

If you're looking for a graphics card that isn't going to break the bank, then the Intel Arc A380 is going to be right up your alley. Although this card isn't the strongest offering in Intel's lineup, it does have the capability to run games at a decent frame rate, but is stronger for those working with projects that require encoding and transcoding. In addition, this card is compact, making it perfect for a smaller PC build. With that said, this card normally comes in with a price tag of $139.99, but can be had for far less, with a new 29% discount that drops the price to just $99.99 for a limited time.

What's great about the Intel Arc A380 graphics card?

Intel Arc series graphics cards were introduced a couple of years back and were supposed to be an affordable solution in a market that was flooded with extremely expensive options. While it did have a rocky launch, the company worked hard to improve its lineup with fury of driver updates. While the initial hype has cooled, the cards still remain a good option if you're looking for something that offers decent performance and won't break the bank.

With that said, the Intel Arc A380 is one of the more entry-level cards in the lineup, and although it doesn't offer a lot of power, the card is extremely compact, and can still run games, making it a fantastic option for those on a budget. As far as the hardware specifications, you're going to get 6GB GDDR6 RAM, 15.5Gbps graphics memory speed, AV1 hardware support, and also a single fan for cooling. Furthermore, you're going to get three DisplayPort and one HDMI port with a max output of 8K at 60Hz.

Of course, there are a lot of great budget graphics cards out there, so it's always a good idea to take a look at the competition. But if this sounds like the kind of card you need and want to save some money on it, now's going to be a great time to buy. Just be sure to pick it up while you can because this deal won't last long.