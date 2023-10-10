Key Takeaways Intel has officially launched its Arc A580 graphics card for the entry-level gaming market, offering advanced gaming performance and media capabilities.

The A580 is priced at $179, lower than its more powerful stablemate, but still needs to be competitively priced to compete against Nvidia and AMD offerings.

Custom designs for the A580 have been announced by AsRock, Gunnir, and Sparkle, with a potential triple-fan variant from Gunnir in the works.

Following a ton of speculations in recent weeks, Intel has officially launched its Arc A580 graphics card to address the entry-level gaming market. The A580 comes with 8 GB of GDDR6 VRAM across a 256-bit bus interface with up to 512 GB/s bandwidth. It has a 185W TBP and features 24 cores, 384 EUs, and 3072 ALUs. The A580 has a 1700 MHz base clock that goes up to a maximum boost speed of 2400MHz.

In its press release announcing the launch, Intel said that the new card will sit in the middle of its Arc portfolio and offer "advanced gaming performance at 1080p high settings on popular modern games, high frame rates on esports titles and a comprehensive set of media capabilities." The company also highlighted that the A580 comes with AI-enhanced XeSS and hardware-accelerated ray tracing to boost gaming performance.

The Arc A580 is priced at $179, which is significantly lower than the $249 asking price of the A750. However, as pointed out by Tom's Hardware, the older (and more powerful) card has an average street price of around $190 currently, meaning the new card will need to be available at a much lower price if it has to be competitive.

At its current price, the A580 will have to compete against Nvidia's RTX 3050 and 3060, as well as AMD's RX 6600, but we will have to wait for the real-world benchmark scores to know exactly how it will compare against the established offerings from Nvidia and AMD. Provided Intel drops the A580 price by at least around $30 to hit the sub-$150 price point, it could offer Nvidia and AMD a run for their money in this segment.

For those wondering about availability, AsRock, Gunnir and Sparkle have already announced custom designs, and all of them are relatively similar dual-fan and dual-slot models. Reports, however, suggest that Gunnir is also working on a more powerful triple-fan variant that could launch later this year. There's no information on that for now, but it's likely to be significantly overclocked compared to the variants launched today.