Intel Arc A770 and Arc A750 graphics cards now available to buy from $289

It’s not all about the Nvidia RTX 4090 today, as Intel’s new dedicated graphics cards are also finally on sale. The Intel Arc A770 and A750 have gone on sale in various global markets with pricing starting at $289. For that, you can pick up the 8GB Arc A750, while the 16GB Arc A770 will cost a little more at $349.

Unfortunately, it looks like demand has already outstripped supply at one U.S. retailer, but elsewhere in the world things are a little better right now.

As we found in our review of the A770 16GB Limited Edition, things aren’t nearly as bad as corners of the internet would have suggested they would be. There are still some issues that need sorting out with drivers, and the fact you can’t get any display output without them installed. But on the whole, it delivers as promised in DX12 and Vulkan games, in particular.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Intel is also sweetening the pot a little for Arc buyers by bundling some free games and tools with the cards. And it even seems to include the much lower-spec A380.

Plus, we’re bundling not one, not two, but FOUR amazing games with the Intel Arc A750 and A770 graphics cards! Gamers get Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II* on Battle.net with purchase of qualifying Intel Arc 5 and 7 graphics cards and systems.

There are also copies of the upcoming superhero title, Gotham Knights, up for grabs just for buying an Arc. Not too shabby. To purchase in the U.S. right now you’re looking at Newegg or Micro Center, but in the case of the latter you need to go to locations in Dallas, TX, Chicago, IL, Houston, TX, Westbury, NY, Denver, CO, and Overland Park, KS to get hold of one. Newegg is currently out of stock so be sure to sign up to be notified of restocks.

Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition RTX 3060-esque performance, ray tracing, XeSS, DisplayPort 2.0 and HDMI 2.1 in a neat little package for $349. Oh and it has 16GB of VRAM. See at Newegg

New third-party Arc graphics cards from Gunnir

Coinciding with the retail launch, Gunnir has also revealed its own take on the A750 and A770 (via Videocardz), both of which are 8GB cards. Gunnir was one of the first Intel Arc partners to launch with the A380 earlier this year. The Flux series will come in either black or blue finishes and sports a nifty triple fan design.

The Gunnir Flux cards also come with a factory overclock and are initially going to be available in China. The most expensive version comes in around $390.

Source: Intel