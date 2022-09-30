Intel Arc A770 and Arc A750 unboxing: Opening up Team Blue’s best GPUs

They’re here! The Intel Arc A770 and A750 graphics cards are at long last in our hands. Well, our, meaning reviewers’ hands. We have here the two highest-end offerings from Intel’s Arc Alchemist lineup, its first serious attempt at consumer graphics.

We can’t show you too much just yet, there’ll be time for that later. In fact, all we can show right now is the physical hardware and the, admittedly really nice packaging they come in. These are both Intel’s own designs and bear the “limited edition” moniker. At first glance, they’re pretty difficult to tell apart, but then, the two are really closely matched. Perhaps too closely matched, but that’s for another day.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

With that, let’s take a look at what you get.

Unboxing the Intel Arc A770 and A750

Being graphics cards there’s not actually a whole heap of stuff in the box. Nevertheless, it’s actually really nice, premium packaging, and both the A770 and A750 are pretty similar.

Inside the Intel Arc A770 box you get:

Intel Arc A770 16GB graphics card

RGB control cable

Intel Arc case sticker

Inside the Intel Arc A750 box you get:

Intel Arc A750 8GB graphics card

Intel Arc case sticker

So, not much in the boxes, but then, you probably weren’t expecting much either. Our units are clearly labeled as engineering samples, but as far as we know these are full retail versions in retail-quality packaging.

So, what about the graphics cards themselves? The two are virtually identical to look at. The biggest visual difference is that the A770 has RGB on its exterior around the fans, the edges, and onto the backplate. It also has a cable in the box and a tiny connector on the card to interface the RGB controller with your PC. The A750 doesn’t have this, but in most other ways they’re about the same. Both are dual-slot cards with two fans, and both take an 8+6 power connector.

Perhaps strangely, the front feels like it’s covered in a soft-touch finish. Strange in so much as you rarely touch your graphics card. But it’s really nice, as is the backplate. The only exposed screws are on the I/O plate, and even this is finished in a stealthy black paint job. Everything about these graphics cards screams quality, perhaps even a little over-engineering. The fit and finish are incredible, and there’s no doubting that these are two of the best-looking graphics cards out there. If Intel wanted to impress, it succeeded.

Of course, looking good is a small part of actually being good. Discussions about performance will have to wait for another day, but hopefully now at least, everyone believes they’re real.