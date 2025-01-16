We're back with yet another Intel discrete graphics card. This time it's the Intel Arc B570, the slightly weaker sibling to the mightily impressive 1440p value-centric Intel Arc B580, which launched in late 2024. With a slightly more affordable price tag of $219, this is one GPU many of us PC gamers can afford. It's great to see Intel targeting this segment of the market, offering solid 1440p gameplay at reasonable prices. The resolution focus makes sense as this will slowly become one of the more popular choices for gamers looking to upgrade from 1080p without going overboard on a UHD monitor.

Intel has also been forced to launch these GPUs at such aggressive prices, thanks to the duopoly of AMD and Nvidia. For Intel to make a splash, it needs to nail the software, hardware, and cost. Thankfully, for the B580, it nailed all three. In this review, I'll show how well Intel is making ground with its GPU division. If $250 is a little too much for your budget, you'll be pleased to learn that the Intel Arc B570 is worth considering for 1440p gaming. It won't be able to produce the same results as the B580 without manual tweaking outside of set parameters, but it's a fantastic GPU for playing the latest games.

About this review: Intel provided XDA with a sample for review but had no input to its contents.

Intel Arc B570 8.5 / 10 Intel's second B-series GPU is the B570, a slightly cut-down and more affordable version of the B580. IT's still billed as one of the best-value 1440 p graphics cards with full XeSS support. Pros Imrpessive performance for the price

Handles 1440p and ray tracing

Excellent GU for 1080p gaming at ultra settings

Low power draw and runs cool Cons B580 is just $30 more

Not the most efficient GPU

Price, specs, and availability

Intel is positioning the Arc B570 below the B580 so we can expect to see slightly weaker specifications with the more affordable B-series GPU. The same Xe2 architecture powers both GPUs and there are an identical number of ray accelerators and AI accelerators for similar performance with advanced graphics rendering and machine learning. It's only when we get to clock speeds and memory do these two GPUs deviate. The B580 has base and boost clock speeds of 2670 MHz and 2850 MHz, respectively. The B570 is slightly more conservative with 2500 MHz for the base and 2750 MHz for boosting.

There's also only 10 GB of GDDR6 VRAM on the B570 we're reviewing today, which is just 2 GB less than the B580. Memory bandwidth is slightly lower too, clocking in at 380 GB/s. These slight reductions do mean the GPU draws less power, requiring just 150 W to perform as designed. The B580 wasn't exactly a power-hungry GPU either at 190 W but every little helps. Intel is competing against AMD at the lower end of the GPU market, leaving the $1,000 and above graphics cards to Nvidia and its AI developments. We could see a few more Intel GPUs released around this level.



Intel Arc B570 Intel Arc B580 Ray Accelerators/Cores 20 20 AI Accelerators/Cores 160 160 Base Clock Speed 2500 MHz 2670 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2750 MHz 2850 MHz Memory Capacity 10 GB GDDR6 12 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 160-bit 192-bit Memory Bandwidth 380 GB/s 460.8 GB/s Power Draw 150 W 190 W Architecture Xe2 Xe2 Process 5 nm 5 nm

What I like most about the Arc B570

All-new Xe2 architecture

I largely covered the new Xe2 architecture in my B580 review and since these two GPUs are so similar, it's worth reading that piece to find out more about what's new with this generation. Still, I'll provide a very brief overview right here. Firstly, there's Xe Super Sampling 2 (XeSS2), the latest iteration of the company's super-sampling technology. XMX AI acceleration is also present, which is similar to Nvidia GeForce 40-series GPUs. Everything combined offers better overall performance. This generation of Arc graphics cards takes the first-gen Arc GPUs and cranks everything up to hit the sweet spot which is 1440p.

Since Intel has passed through countless firmware revisions on the first-gen wave of GPUs, this new series can build on top of the solid foundation. By implementing Xe2 with reduced latency, eliminating stalls, and improving handshakes between software and hardware, Intel can bring its performance figures up. For instance, the company claims the B580 is around 24% faster than the previous-gen Intel Arc A750 and the same gains can be found with the B570. We've got more caching, better shader performance, and support for XeSS Frame Generation (XeSS-FG) and XeSS Super Resolution (XeSS-SR).

Impressive performance for a $219 GPU