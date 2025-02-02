When Intel's Arc B580 unveiled the company's new Battlemage architecture over a month ago, it was met with glowing reviews, universally hailed as an affordable 1440p ray tracing GPU. For only $250 (if you could get it at that price), it was comfortable beating the likes of RTX 4060 in almost all titles. Soon after, however, reports started coming in that the Arc B580 had a serious performance overhead issue in the very segment it was targeting.

When switching from high-end CPUs to older or budget CPUs, the Arc B580 saw a greater dip in performance compared to the competition. This issue was especially problematic at 1080p, the resolution that most budget gamers are likely to use even today. Naturally, this affects the appeal of Intel's latest GPUs for budget gamers, as anyone with higher-end CPUs is unlikely to pair them with the Arc B580.

Arc B580 is mighty impressive, but only with modern CPUs

What's a budget gamer gotta do?