Although there are technically three companies battling it out in the graphics card arena, you'd be forgiven for believing it to be a duopoly between AMD and Nvidia. Intel's Arc launch in 2022 wasn't the smoothest but it was an entirely new platform for the company and software takes time to perfect, especially for the GPU. Consider how many years AMD and Nvidia have over Intel in the discrete GPU market and it's clear time is a valuable resource since the first wave of Arc GPUs enjoyed subsequent driver updates that addressed many of the initial complaints.

Fast-forward to 2024 and we have yet more obscenely priced GPUs. AMD and Nvidia are gearing up for their next-gen launches and Intel just casually dropped a new GPU ahead of the festive holidays. The all-new Intel Arc B580 replaces the A580 and is designed for butter-smooth 1440p gaming with ray tracing and other advanced features. The Intel Arc B-series will launch on laptops, desktops, and gaming handhelds, but today we'll focus on how Intel has improved things for the desktop PC. After playing around with the GPU for a week, I can comfortably say this is one excellent value-focused graphics card.

After the absolute disaster of the 14th Gen Core and Core Ultra 200 series launches, Intel desperately needed this Arc B580 GPU to land. It seems the graphics division had everything in place for a comfortable touchdown. Day 0 driver support is present with solid performance across various games. Although this won't blow AMD and Nvidia out of the park, especially with their next-gen cards surely on the way, Intel is certainly showing the company means business. Excellent 1440p performance with ray tracing at $250? Where do I sign up?!

About this review: Intel provided XDA with this sample for the review but had no input to its contents.

Your changes have been saved Intel Arc B580 9 / 10 Intel needed a win for 2024 and the GPU division came out with a beauty of a graphics card. This affordable GPU can handle 1440p gaming with ray tracing enabled, providing an entry point for those who don't wish to pay inflated prices. Pros Impressive performance per Dollar

Stellar 1440p gaming with ray tracing

XeSS has come a long way

A true "affordable" GPU Cons Not the most efficient graphics card

Will struggle at 4K resolutions $250 at Newegg

Price, specifications, and availability

The Intel Arc B580 is going up against the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 and AMD Radeon RX 7600. Both GPUs were priced at more than $250 at launch with the 4060 commanding a $300 price tag. That's not terrible, but it's also not as affordable as gamers were hoping for. Enter Intel with the $249 Arc B580, a GPU that has more firepower than even the $50 more RTX 4060. There's a higher boost clock speed, 4GB of more video RAM, a faster memory bus with higher bandwidth, and a solid number of shader units. I don't believe Intel could have added anything else to this GPU and kept its low price tag.



Intel Arc B580 Asus Dual GeForce RTX 4060 AMD Radeon RX 7600 Ray Accelerators/Cores 20 24 32 AI Accelerators/Cores 160 96 64 Base Clock Speed 1700 MHz 1830 MHz 2250MHz Boost Clock Speed 2670 MHz 2460 MHz 2655MHz Memory Capacity 12 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 192-bit 128-bit 128-bit Memory Bandwidth 460.8 GB/s 272 GB/s 288GB/s Power Draw 190 W 115 W 165 W Architecture Generation 12.7 Ada Lovelace RDNA 3 Process 5 nm 5 nm 6nm Shader Units 2,560 3072 2048

What I like about the Intel Arc B580

Improved GPU architecture

Close

Let's start with where Intel made some changes to the underlying architecture. Intel Arc B-series has Xe Super Sampling 2 (XeSS2), the latest iteration of the company's super-sampling technology. There's also XMX AI acceleration similar to Nvidia GeForce 40-series GPUs and better overall system performance for what Intel bills the "best-in-class performance per Dollar". The all-new B580 is a 1440p powerhouse, making full use of Intel's new Xe2 architecture that saw much work on efficiency and utilization to ensure everything part of the GPU works optimally.

I'm just going to put this out there. The Intel Arc B580 managed to pull off 40 frames per second in Cyberpunk 2077 at 4K.

First-gen Intel Arc cards were running on an early platform, which required Intel to scale its engine for the first time. With less software overhead, the B-series can build on top of the more than 50 drivers shipped with the first wave of Intel Arc graphics cards. More than 120 games were supported at day 0, so Intel is getting the software right. By implementing Xe2 with reduced latency, eliminating stalls, and improving handshakes between software and hardware, Intel can bring its performance figures up. The company claims the B580 is around 24% faster than the previous-gen Intel Arc A750.

This is largely due to Xe2 and its per-core performance improvements. We've got more caching, better shader performance, and support for XeSS Frame Generation (XeSS-FG) and XeSS Super Resolution (XeSS-SR). Then there's Xe Low Latency (XeLL), which creates quite the formula with XeSS. The ray tracing unit also has considerably more bandwidth and is better equipped to handle even the more demanding lighting scenes. Finally, let's talk about that VRAM. 12GB to work with compared to just 8GB with the Nvidia and AMD competitor GPUs.

Stealthy design