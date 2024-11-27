Key Takeaways Intel's rumored Battlemage GPUs could be a lifeline after its 2024 disaster.

A leaked B580 price at $250 may give Intel a strong competitive edge.

Offering cheaper cards may be Intel's ticket into GPU wars.

With the Intel Battlemage GPUs rumored to release soon, all eyes are on the company after it suffered a miserable 2024. Intel's foray into high-end GPUs is a huge risk versus reward; if it succeeds, it may have a lifeline to recover its CPU business. If it fails, there are talks that Intel will forever pull the plug on making GPUs. Fortunately, if a leaked price is to be believed, Intel will have a better shot at making an impact than we first thought.

A leaked Intel Arc Battlemage B580 price makes the company's prospects look promising

As spotted by VideoCardz, the leak comes to us via X user momomo_us, who made a post revealing the price of a "Limited Edition" Intel Arc Battlemage B580. According to VideoCardz, the term "Limited Edition" in this context doesn't refer to a more expensive model that's sold for a limited time, like a game crossover. Instead, it's just Intel's way of referring to its own design.

If the leak is to believed, we'll be seeing the Intel Arc Battlemage B580 go on sale for around $250. VideoCardz did some research and noticed that other US retailers are listing the card at this price point.

If this turns out to be true, it shows that Intel's main strategy to get into the GPU wars is to offer people cheaper cards than the competition. However, will Intel's strategy pay off, or will people opt to pay the extra to purchase AMD and Nvidia cards? Only time will tell.