Price and availability details leak for Intel’s Arc desktop GPUs

Intel’s Arc desktop GPUs have been a long time coming, but it looks like we’re getting fairly close to a full launch. A new leak published by Wccftech, citing sources at Intel’s supply chain partners, has shed light on some of the graphics cards in the Intel Arc desktop lineup, including pricing and availability.

Similar to what Intel has already announced for its laptop GPUs, the Intel Arc lineup is split into three series, the A3, A5, and A7, and the initial batch of GPUs includes the A750, A580, and A380. Each of these new cards is directly compared to an equivalent GPU from NVIDIA’s lineup. The Intel Arc A750 is a competitor to NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3060, the Intel A580 competes with the RTX 3050, and the Intel A380 is an entry-level card on par with the GeForce GTX 1650.

Prices are similar, too, at least as far as the MSRP goes. According to the report, the Intel A750 will cost $350, which is slightly above the MSRP of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, which costs $330. Meanwhile, the Intel Arc A580 will cost $280, which is also slightly higher than the $250 MSRP of the competing GeForce RTX 3050. Finally, the Intel Arc A380 has an MSRP of $150, which is the same as the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650. However, all of these NVIDIA GPUs are selling for more than their MSRP officially, so things could balance out in the end.

As for when they’ll actually be available, Intel hasn’t disclosed an exact release date to its partners, but the Intel Arc A750 and A580 are expected to be available between the end of May and early June, though exact sales dates may be different for each model. The entry-level A380 model will launch later, with an expected release in July.

While the pricing seems competitive based on the leak, whether Intel Arc can gain traction in the desktop GPU market is dependent on how well the cards actually perform. We don’t really know anything about that just yet – even the mobile GPUs don’t seem to be available anywhere yet despite already being announced. Technologies like Intel Deep Link and Iris XeSS are promising, and Intel has told its partners to expect continuous performance improvements after launch, but we’ll have to see what that amounts to. Either way, it’s great to see another company join the GPU market that’s been largely dominated by NVIDIA in recent years.

Source: Wccftech