Memory specs leak for Intel’s Arc DG2 graphics cards

At CES 2022, we heard of a few laptops that will ship with Intel Arc discrete graphics, the company’s first big foray into the GPU market in years. Intel has been quiet about its upcoming GPUs, but Twitter user @9550pro (via Windows Central) may have just given us a glimpse at the specs of these Intel Arc cards, specifically in regards to their memory.

In a tweet published today, the user shared a table containing some information about various purported SKUs of Intel’s Arc lineup. This is specifically focused on notebook GPUs, so there will likely be some differences for the desktop variants. The tweet includes a handful of SKUs, including a high-end configuration with 512 execution units (EUs), one with 384 EUs, then 256 EUs, and finally, two entry-level models with either 96 or 128 EUs. The top-tier configuration has 16GB of GDDR6 RAM with 8 VRAM modules and a 256-bit interface.

The maximum memory bandwidth is 512 GB/s, which seems to be in line with other high-end laptop GPUs, as is the memory capacity overall – 16GB is what you’ll find on NVIDIA’s RTX 3080 Ti and 3080 laptop GPUs, and AMD doesn’t offer that much memory on any of its laptop GPUs just yet. The low-end models only have up to 112GB/s of bandwidth, which is slightly below AMD’s Radeon RX 6500M.

Of course, memory is just one part of the equation when it comes to GPU performance, so there’s a lot we don’t know yet. The 512 execution units in the high-end SKU seen here are a big step up from Intel’s integrated graphics in its processors, which only have 96, but that’s not enough to draw any meaningful conclusions. It’s also hard to compare to competing GPUs, since they use other measurements to indicate overall performance. We’ll have to wait for these GPUs to actually be available to know what their performance looks like.

What we do know is that the Intel Arc GPUs will feature support for raytracing and Intel’s XeSS (super-sampling) technology. It will also support Deep Link, allowing PCs with discrete and integrated GPUs to use both of them at the same time for encoding tasks to accelerate performance further. Acer’s new Swift X will be one of the first laptops to ship with Intel Arc, but there’s no release date set for it yet.