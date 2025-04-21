Summary Intel Arc GPUs may soon feature GDDR7 memory for enhanced performance.

When Intel Arc B580 came out last year, many reviewers, including our own Lead PC Hardware Editor Rich Edmonds, hailed it as an excellent value-focused graphics card. While Intel's B-series (Battlemage) GPUs are aimed at budget gamers, the company also has plans to compete with the likes of AMD and Nvidia in the premium GPU segment.

Nvidia has set the standard high in that category with the RTX 50 series, which is currently the only consumer GPU line to offer GDDR7 memory. However, GDDR7 won't be exclusive to Nvidia's premium GPUs for very long, as Intel might soon adopt the latest memory standard for its future Arc GPUs.

GDDR7 is coming to Intel Arc GPUs

As first spotted by X (formerly known as Twitter) user @Haze2K1, Intel has posted a job listing looking for engineers for a "Memory tuning and qualification" role, with the description revealing that the hired person will be responsible for driving and delivering "pre- and post-silicon validation and characterization of GDDR6/7 in Intel's Arc products."

This doesn't specifically reveal what the GPU lineup GDDR7 is for. However, since GDDR7 is currently the latest and greatest in the consumer space with significantly higher bandwidth and performance than its predecessor, Intel will likely first introduce it as an exclusive to upcoming Celestial GPUs, which are rumored to be the company's most premium GPUs to compete with the RTX 50 series. The job listing also suggests that the company has plans to make more graphics cards with GDDR6 memory, like the current B-series ones, perhaps for budget Arc GPUs.

As for what the GDDR7 means for Intel Arc GPUs, it has a data transfer rate of 32 Gbps per pin, which is 60% higher than the highest speed of GDDR6 memory, which tops out at 20 Gbps per pin. Not only that, but it also consumes 20 percent less power than GDDR6 and offers improved thermal performance. These advancements are crucial for enhancing the gaming performance of your PC in all key aspects. So, it makes sense for Intel to introduce GDDR7 to its premium GPU lineup first, though there is no official confirmation about this from Intel.

When are Intel's Celestial GPUs coming?

There is no official confirmation from Intel regarding the release date of Celestial GPUs, rumor has it that they'll be powered by the Xe3P architecture, which may not be manufactured at TSMC, unlike Arc Alchemist and Arc Battlemage. We'll learn who is right and who's wrong regarding the Celestial GPUs only when they release officially or if Intel confirms anything before launch. Celestial GPUs are expected to launch in 2026. In the meantime, Intel is also rumored to be working on more Battlemage variants, with no information on their release date and whether they're being designed for desktop.