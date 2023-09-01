Key Takeaways Starfield's early access launch has received mixed feedback, including complaints about Intel Arc GPUs not working well with the game, causing issues like startup failure and graphics problems.

Intel is aware of the problem and has assured users that it is actively working on a fix to improve the gaming experience for the general release next week.

With the general release date just a few days away, Intel is under pressure to resolve the issues, which will likely have them working hard over the weekend.

One of the most anticipated games of the year, Starfield, is finally on the cusp of being launched and while we still have a few more days to go for general access, those that preordered the Premium or better version of the game have gained early access to the title which started on August 31. As you might expect, there's been a lot of feedback over the past 24 hours, with lots of good, some bad, and a dash of controversial.

With that said, it looks like Intel Arc GPUs aren't working so well with the game, with many complaints across the internet about performance. Some of the bigger problems have noted on Reddit, like the game not starting up at all, muddled graphics, aggressive RAM consumption, and more. This is definitely not the ideal way to start things off, but Intel is aware of the problem, and has issued at statement on X, formerly Twitter, letting Arc graphics card users know that it's working on a fix.

Of course, this means that drivers are most likely going to be tweaked, so this shouldn't be too big of an issue. While the brand didn't issue an exact date of when things would change, it did share that it was working towards releasing a fix by the game's general release date which is set for September 5/6 depending on your location.

With that said, it doesn't leave Intel with a lot of time, as the September 5/6 general release date is just a fe days away, which means, it looks like the company will be burning the midnight oil this weekend.