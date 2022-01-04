Intel Arc Graphics gets one step closer to launch at CES 2022, Will support RT and XeSS

The 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) has just begun and Intel has already made some pretty big announcements to kick things off. In addition to its new lineup of Alder Lake desktop and mobile chips, Intel also decided to share an update about its upcoming consumer high-performance graphics product. The company has confirmed that it’s already shipping the Intel Arc graphics (codenamed Alchemist) to its OEM partners.

We’ve been hearing a lot of rumors about the Intel Arc graphics lately, and how the company is close to shipping the finished product. This is, however, the first time we’re getting official confirmation from Intel about the Arc graphics development since its Architecture Day in 2021. Intel has confirmed that it’s getting ready to launch as many as 50 new mobile and desktop customer designs. It’s working closely with many OEMs including ASUS, MSI, Acer, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, and more. We don’t have an official release window for these designs, of course. However, it gives us a very good idea of what to expect from a consumer perspective once the GPUs are ready to launch.

Intel Arc XeSS and Deep Link technology

It’s no secret that Intel’s new Arc graphics will bring advanced technologies with it at launch including hardware-accelerated ray-tracing, Xe Super Sampling (XeSS), Deep Link technology, and more. According to Intel, XeSS is currently being integrated into a multitude of games. It’s working closely with a range of studios including Kojima Productions for an exclusive integration. Kojima Production’s Death Stranding Director’s Cut edition on PC is said to include XeSS integration and other core optimizations for 12th-gen Intel Core processors.

Notably, Intel is also said to be working with a bunch of other publishers including 505 Games, Codemaster, EXOR Studios, PUBG Studios, Techland, Ubisoft, and more. This certainly feels like a promising start for Intel’s XeSS tech. We hope it’ll be widely available across a bunch of titles this generation and come out as a tough competition to Nvidia’s DLSS tech.

Lastly, Intel has also confirmed that it’s working closely with partners to integrate Deep Link technology to accelerate performance in a range of key workloads. DaVinci Resolve by Blackmagic Design, for instance, is one of the applications to support Deep Link Hyper Encode. The compatible software will essentially use both integrated and discrete graphics processors together to accelerate creation by simultaneously encoding the same video stream.