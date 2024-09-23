Key Takeaways Intel may cancel 2025 Arrow Lake chip refresh, potentially relying on 2024 chips for an extra year.

The rumor comes from the Chiphell forum, and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Intel's focus on mobile processors and upcoming lineups could explain the potential cancelation.

According to a regular contributor to the Chiphell forums, Intel has revised its plans to release a refresh of the Arrow Lake chips next year. Whether it's a brand-new range or a refresh, Intel generally releases something every year, so this would be a surprising turn of events.

Going on the information we have from Intel and taking into account past trends, the expected release calendar for Intel this year and next looks like this:

New Arrow Lake range in 2024 (hopefully to be released in October)

Arrow Lake refresh in 2025

New Nova Lake range in 2026

If this latest leak is correct, however, Intel won't release anything in 2025 at all. TechRadar originally picked up on the leak thanks to an X post from user Everest, but it definitely needs to be taken with a grain of salt.

Why would Intel cancel 2025 refresh plans?

It's not just the leak that's pure speculation here, the plans for an Arrow Lake refresh were also only a rumor. While we know that Intel usually releases something every year and that refreshes like the Raptor Lake Refresh are common, the company hasn't released any official information.

It's possible that Intel is confident enough in the new Arrow Lake chips to rely on them throughout 2025, or the company could be struggling to squeeze enough extra performance out of them to warrant a refresh. Other possibilities include Intel's recent focus on mobile processors — priorities could be shifting towards laptops and the upcoming Core Ultra 200V lineup, formerly known as Lunar Lake.

Whether this rumor is true or not, we don't think a canceled refresh means anything terrible for Intel on the whole, and recent reports of its near demise are greatly exaggerated. Because it's the United States' only domestic chip fabricator, Intel breaking apart is just not something the U.S. government would allow. We'll keep you up to date on any developments with this rumor and let you know as soon as Arrow Lake is finally released.