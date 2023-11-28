Key Takeaways Intel's upcoming Arrow Lake processors will feature the Xe-LPG Plus GPU microarchitecture, enhancing graphics processing and enabling heavy AI workloads.

The integration of XMX support in Arrow Lake processors will allow for XeSS upscaling and improved graphics processing, supporting AI algorithms.

The inclusion of XMX in Arrow Lake processors could be a game changer, empowering more PC owners to contribute to the evolution of AI tools and solutions, benefiting Intel's bottom line and competitive edge.

Intel is set to roll out its new generation of Arrow Lake processors in the second half of 2024. While some details have already leaked about its features, new reports are now shedding light on expected performance enhancements. As it turns out, these processors will be well-equipped to handle heavy AI workloads.

Coelacanth Dream reports that the Arrow Lake processors will debut next year with Intel’s Xe-LPG Plus GPU microarchitecture, rather than Xe-LPG. With Xe-LPG Plus, the processors will be able to benefit from Extended Matrix Extensions (XMX) support. XMX, an AI acceleration engine, was originally developed by Intel to expedite data processing. However, it can also provide benefits, such as improvements in graphics and video.

Meteor Lake processors will feature the Xe-LPG architecture, which notably does not support XeSS — Intel’s AI-based upscaling solution for heightened graphics performance. However, the Meteor Lake lineup will feature an AI accelerator, which is expected to make up for this.

Arrow Lake will not only include built-in Xe-LPG Plus GPUs, but also feature XMX support. This technology will allow for XeSS upscaling and enhanced graphics processing while supporting heavy AI workloads. The XMX extensions are designed for operations in FP64, FP32, FP16, and bfloat16 formats, which are common in AI algorithms. As it turns out, the multi-tile design of the Arrow Lake processors is what will allow for the integration of XMX. These processors are expected to power Intel’s Core Ultra 200 series CPUs when they debut, but the exact release date for Arrow Lake has yet to be announced by the company.

While Intel’s Xe-LP and Xe-LPG GPUs noticeably lack XMX support, its inclusion in the Arrow Lake series could ultimately be a game changer. With greater access to XeSS upscaling and other AI capabilities, more PC owners will be able to contribute to the evolution of AI tools and solutions. In the end, this will inevitably help Intel sustain its bottom line and competitive edge as well.