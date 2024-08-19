Key Takeaways Intel's Arrow Lake chip leak includes detailed specs and an expected release date of October 10, 2024.

While these leaks are extensive, it's important to view them with skepticism as they may not come true.

Arrow Lake chips aim to help Intel regain its CPU market presence, but they must overcome consumer confidence issues and compete with AMD.

With Intel losing its powerhouse status and AMD's new Ryzen chips nipping at its heels, the company needs to do something big, and fast. The company does have its Arrow Lake range coming out soon, but there wasn't much information on what these chips were capable of, and when they'd release. Now, a ton of information about Arrow Lake has appeared online, including detailed specifications and a potential release date.

As spotted by Tom's Hardware, the leaks come from two posts on X. The first was from @harukaze5719, who dropped a link to the Chinese website Benchlife as their source. The website provides a big table of information on the chips and claims that we'll see them hit the shelves on October 10th, 2024. The second was a post from @jaykihn0, who mentioned @harukaze5719 in a reply with even more details.

The leak is pretty extensive, covering some of the Core Ultra 5, 7, and 9 chips. Given how these are leaks, it's always good to treat this with some skepticism, as there is no guarantee that they'll actually come true. However, if it is true, it gives us an early insight as to what Intel has planned to re-establish itself in the CPU market after a rough few months.

The company has already confirmed that Arrow Lake will not feature the same flaw that caused permanent damage to Raptor Lake chips; however, Intel will likely have a consumer confidence issue as people may hesitate to buy into new Intel tech so quickly. And with AMD keeping the pressure on, there are plenty of key points Intel has to hit to ensure that its Arrow Lake chip can beat Zen 5 CPUs.