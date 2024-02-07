Key Takeaways Intel rumored to release a CPU series, Bartlett Lake-S, specifically designed for heightened AI performance and LGA 1700 sockets.

Intel is expected to release several processors over the course of the year, but many details on the chips have yet to be confirmed. As more companies keep AI in mind during product development, however, some are beginning to think that this will impact Intel’s offerings. Now, rumors are swirling that a CPU series is being created for heightened AI performance and LGA 1700 sockets.

According to BenchLife, Intel is supposedly still planning to support LGA 1700 sockets when it launches its rumored Bartlett Lake-S CPUs. This line is expected to be launched as a refresh of CPUs specifically for the LGA 1700 platform (via WCCF Tech). When it debuts, it will essentially be the follow-up to Intel’s Raptor Lake-S refresh, but there will be some differences. For example, many rumors suggest that the Bartlett Lake-S series is being developed for edge and networking applications. When released, they are predicted to feature Raptor Cove cores and Gracemont cores (with a maximum of 24 cores in total) and 32 threads. Some believe that there could be one variation that comes exclusively with P-cores, but this has not been confirmed. In terms of graphics, the chips are thought to have an integrated Xe-based Ultra HD Graphics 770 GPU. They will have a base power of 65W, and the chips will likely be able to handle AI tasks with ease — a key difference between the Bartlett Lake-S series and Intel’s previous processors.

It's worth noting that Intel is also predicted to launch its Arrow Lake-S CPUs at some point in 2024. However, these are expected to be developed for the LGA 1800 platform, a notable separation from the rumored Bartlett Lake-S series. It seems that Intel is anticipating the LGA 1700 socket to live on, despite its advancement in age. The company has yet to announce any details on the Bartlett Lake-S CPUs, including potential pricing and release dates.