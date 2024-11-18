Key Takeaways Intel's Battlemage GPUs may be announced in December, potentially beating Nvidia and AMD to the punch.

Two sources, including hardware leakers, point to a December reveal date for the highly anticipated GPUs.

If Battlemage does not perform well, Intel may cancel its high-end GPU plans for good, emphasizing the importance of making a strong impact.

Are you looking forward to the Intel Battlemage GPUs? They promise to be Intel's big splash into high-end GPUs and, if done right, may offer an affordable alternative to Nvidia and AMD's units. Well, rumor has it that we may see Intel announce these units next month, but if things don't go as planned, don't expect another one to be released any time soon...or ever.

Intel's Battlemage GPUs may be announced in December

As reported by Tom's Hardware, two sources currently point to a December reveal for Intel Battlemage. The first is from hardware leaker Tomasz Gawroński, who mentioned that the reveal will be "soon" alongside an image revealing a December announcement. It looks official, but anyone can make such an image, so it's by no means a confirmation of anything.

The second source is a leaker who goes by the name "Golden Pig Upgrade Pack." They, too, have pinned December as a potential reveal date:

Looking forward to the wonderful performance of Battlemage (desktop limit) next month

If these leakers are correct, we'll see Intel's newest offerings before Nvidia and AMD, which are expected to show off their new cards in January 2025 during the CES event. This is huge, as it will allow Intel to take to the stage unhindered and show off its cards before its biggest competition gets a chance.

It's also very important that Intel doesn't get lost in the GPU noise. Intel has had a rough 2024, and rumor is that if Battlemage doesn't do extraordinarily well, it plans to pull the plug on its high-end GPU plans for good. Here's hoping the company makes enough of a mark to justify producing GPUs.