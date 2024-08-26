Key Takeaways Intel may launch the Arc Battlemage GPUs before Black Friday, getting a leg up on Nvidia and AMD.

A strong, bug-free showing from the Battlemage GPUs might just manage to win Intel a significant market share in the desktop GPU market.

Intel must focus on performance per dollar, power efficiency, and XeSS performance, even if it means delaying the launch to 2025.

It seems we've been waiting forever for the next-gen graphics cards from Nvidia, AMD, and Intel, despite the release cadence not having changed at all. We still haven't completed two years since the launch of the Ada Lovelace, RDNA 3, and Arc Alchemist series, but the rumors around the next-gen cards have been swirling around for what seems like an eternity.

The latest one suggests that Intel might launch the Arc Battlemage GPUs before the year has ended. While earlier reports suggested that we might not see any new GPUs before Q1 2025, it seems Intel might be planning to get a leg up on the RTX 5000 and RX 8000 series, bringing some new cards to the market just in time for the holiday season. Besides being the first out of the oven, Intel's GPUs might actually make a big dent in the market.

Related We may soon end up with a 3-way battle royale for desktop GPUs With the way things are looking, Nvidia, AMD, and Intel are set to slice up the market into 3 distinct fragments

Intel Battlemage GPUs could be out this year

If we believe the latest rumors

Close

It seemed to be almost set in stone that we wouldn't be seeing any next-gen GPUs this year, and all the launches had been pushed to 2025. However, earlier this month, some leakers reported that Intel's partners have confirmed a late 2024 launch for the Battlemage GPUs, signaling a departure from the previously believed timeline. That being said, Intel itself hasn't confirmed any 2024 launch, so there are no guarantees just yet.

So, maybe a November launch might not be that far-fetched.

Seeing some R&D samples of these GPUs being sent out earlier this year also seemed to indicate that Intel might have entered the final stages of the process. So, maybe a November launch might not be that far-fetched, but we'll have to wait for Intel to give us something, maybe just a teaser, or at least some confirmation on the specs of its long-anticipated next-gen GPUs.

All reports point to the company readying at least three GPU dies based on TSMC's 4nm process, a big improvement over the TSMC N6 process used in the Alchemist GPUs. The exact specs of these GPUs are still up in the air, but Intel is claiming a 50% improvement over the Alchemist architecture, with the flagship supposedly going up against the RTX 4070 — so definitely not a "budget" card anymore.

Intel might capture a significant market share

Intel might swing for the fences this holiday season

Close

While we've gotten more promising rumors from the Intel camp, nothing new has come out regarding RTX 5000 or RX 8000 cards, as far as the launch window is concerned. It still seems that both companies are content with launching their next-gen cards early next year. Some reports claim that both Nvidia and AMD are planning to announce their respective GPUs at CES 2025 (Jan 7-10), which lines up nicely with the expected timeline.

If this pans out, Intel might be heading into a one-man show in the last few months of the year. Intel's alleged departure from the budget segment and plans to compete with mid-range models like the RTX 4070 and RX 7800 XT might take Nvidia and AMD by surprise. In the absence of any new competition, Intel's flagship GPU might be enough to convince some buyers away from Nvidia's frankly overpriced and AMD's cheaper but relatively lackluster offerings.

If the company manages to avoid the rocky start it had with the Alchemist lineup, and offer better value for money than the competition, its virtually 0% market share might just shoot up significantly. Even a return to its earlier 4% share (in 2023) will be a huge resurgence for Intel's desktop GPUs, and while Nvidia's loyal fanbase might stick with Team Green, a strong showing from Intel could be enough to sway AMD's customers away.

Related 3 reasons why I’m more excited about Intel Battlemage than Nvidia Blackwell The RTX 5000 series will probably be unmatched on the performance front, but I'm more interested in Intel's upcoming Battlemage GPUs

Being first doesn't always mean being better

Intel needs Battlemage to be successful — there's no other alternative. The company's Arc Alchemist GPUs might have redeemed themselves to an extent, thanks to successive driver updates and price cuts, but the damage was already done. They couldn't compete with AMD's budget and mid-range offerings, and Nvidia was far ahead with its high-end gaming GPUs.

What Intel needs to do this time around is ensure the Battlemage launch isn't rushed, and the conversation stays around performance per dollar. Power efficiency, driver performance, and XeSS upscaling will all have to be improved a lot over the Alchemist lineup. Even if that means delaying the launch until CES 2025 (or later), that seems to be the right thing to do. At that point, Battlemage will have to be a lot better to claw market share back for Intel, but it is what it is for Team Blue.