Key Takeaways Intel may announce Battlemage GPUs on Dec. 3 & release on Dec. 12 per leaks.

Rumored to be priced affordably, targeted at budget-friendly gamers.

Battlemage GPUs may have 20 Xe2 cores in B580 and 18 Xe2 in B570.

Are you looking forward to the Intel Battlemage GPU release? Whether you're planning to purchase one or not, it's going to be an interesting time for both the GPU market and Intel itself. After all, rumor has it that if Battlemage doesn't do well, Intel will pull the plug on all future plans for making high-end GPUs. We've already learned from prior leaks that the Battlemage GPUs may have a very affordable price tag, and now we've caught wind of the fact that they may be released soon. Like, really soon.

Related Intel Core Ultra 9 285K review: Teething issues for the new tiles Intel's new Core Ultra 9 is here and it's impressive but not at the things you want from an Intel CPU.

Intel may announce the Battlemage in early December

According to VideoCardz which cites "[its] information," Intel will reveal the Arc B580 and B570 in an announcement on December 3rd, a day after Cyber Monday. This will get people warmed up to the idea of a high-end Intel GPU, but the cards won't release then. Instead, VideoCardz has a potential release date pinned for December 12th, which it claims is when tech partners can release their reviews of the device.

While Intel's plans to get into the high-end GPU market haven't been a very well-kept secret, we don't know a whole lot about what hardware each card is packing. From the relatively low $250 asking price, we can speculate that these cards will be aimed toward budget-minded gamers and graphics artists who need a beefy GPU but don't have the cash to purchase the current offerings. However, VideoCardz has mentioned that a prior leak pinned the B580 with 20 Xe2 cores, and the B570 with 18 Xe2 cores.

If you're not sure what the fuss is about, be sure to check out the reasons why you should be excited for Intel Battlemage, plus why we're more eager for it over Nvidia Blackwell.