Intel’s Arc GPUs have been shrouded in mystery, even as the company has unveiled more details over time. Now, the company has shared a performance comparison of one of its higher-end cards, the Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition (though it’s not clear what makes it limited), pitting it against the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060. As you’d expect, Intel’s own GPU comes out on top, but there’s a caveat here.

Intel ran benchmarks across a large number (43, to be precise) of popular titles, including Resident Evil Village, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Microsoft Flight Simulator. In the comparisons shown by Intel in this YouTube video, you can see the Arc A750 trading blows with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, but overall, the Arc GPU came out slightly ahead. In games using DirectX 12, the Intel Arc A750 was about 3% faster at 1080p, and 5% faster at 1440p. Games that use Vulkan yield similar results, with a 4% advantage for Intel at 1080p, or 5% at 1440p.

The thing is, as mentioned, these are all titles running on those two APIs, and Intel explicitly says that Arc GPUs are designed for modern APIs such as these ones. Performance on older APIs like DirectX 11 isn’t going to be as good for the foreseeable future. In another recent video, Intel explained that improvements will be made to its drivers over time, continually improving performance in titles that use older APIs. Intel is entering the GPU market for the first time in many years, so there’s a lot of work to optimize these GPUs for all possible scenarios, especially considering games haven’t been designed with Intel GPUs in mind. These tests were run on early Intel drivers, so by the time the Arc A750 is actually available, things may be looking a bit better.

Still, APIs like DirectX 12 and Vulkan are what most developers should be using going forward, and most upcoming titles should support them, so it’s good to see Intel can keep up the pace. Of course, this comparison doesn’t tell us everything, seeing as we don’t know the price of the Intel Arc A750 GPU (or any other Arc GPUs, for that matter). A leak back in May suggested that it may end up costing $350, which is slightly above the $330 MSRP of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060.

We also don’t know the exact specs of the Intel Arc A750, though it will likely feature 24 Xe cores, 3,072 shaders, and 12GB of video memory on a 192-bit width interface, according to Tom’s Hardware. While they’re suitable for gaming, it seems like Intel is also more focused on content creation, with features like hardware-accelerated AV1 encoding and Intel Xe Matrix Extensions (XMX) to accelerate AI-backed workloads. We’ll have to wait to find out just how good the performance is on these cards when they launch, which Intel says will happen later this year.

