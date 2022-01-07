Intel Celeron G6900T vs AMD Athlon Silver 3050GE: Which entry-level CPU to buy?

Intel’s new Alder Lake-S desktop lineup includes over 25 SKUs that span across a bunch of different categories. In addition to the high-end unlocked parts that are bound to be more popular among enthusiasts, the company also announced low-powered CPUs for productivity and entry-level machines. The Celeron G6900T happens to be one of the low-powered Alder Lake CPUs that is worth considering if you’re in the market to build an entry-level PC. In this article, we’ll be taking a look at the Celeron G6900T vs Athlon Silver 3050GE comparison to see which one’s a better CPU.

Navigate this article:

Intel Celeron G6900T vs AMD Athlon Silver 3050GE: Specifications

Before we begin talking about these chips, it’s worth pointing out that the AMD Athlon Silver 3050GE isn’t readily available to purchase on the market. It belongs to the list of Athlon chips whose availability is limited to OEMs, which means you’ll have to buy one of the pre-built PCs to get your hands on the chip. The Intel Celeron 6900T, on the other hand, is readily available to buy. With that out of the way, let’s get started with the comparison.

Here’s a quick look at the specifications of each to see what each of them brings to the table:

Specification Intel Celeron G6900T AMD Athlon Silver 3050GE CPU Socket LGA 1700 AMD AM4 Cores 2 (2P + 0E) 2 Threads 2 4 Lithography Intel 7 (10nm) 14nm Base Frequency 2.8Hz 3.4GHz Boost Frequency NA NA L3 Cache 4MB 4MB Default TDP 35W 35W Max. Operating Temperature (Tjmax) NA 95°C Memory Support DDR4 3200MT/s | DDR5-4800MT/s

Up to 128GB DDR4 up to 2667MHz

Up to 128GB Integrated Graphics Intel UHD 710 Graphics Radeon RX Vega 3 Graphics

Intel Celeron G6900T vs AMD Athlon Silver 3050GE: Performance

The Intel Celeron G6900T is a dual-core, 2 thread CPU with a base frequency of 2.8GHz out of the box. As a low-powered part, this particular chip doesn’t have dedicated E-cores to handle low-priority tasks separately with the help of Intel’s Thread Director. The lack of E-cores isn’t necessarily a deal-breaker for this chip since it doesn’t have too many cores to work with. The AMD Athlon Silver 3050GE CPU, on the other hand, is also a similar specced CPU that goes locks horns with the Intel chip carrying its 2 cores and 4 threads to battle.

Both CPUs have a default base TDP of 35W and come with an integrated graphics processor to handle basic 3D requirements. AMD’s Athlon Silver 3050GE is known to perform better when overclocked, but it remains to be seen exactly how powerful it is when compared to the Celeron G690T CPU. The AMD chip also has a slightly higher base clock, which we think will also play a role in determining the general performance difference between the two.

It’s worth pointing out that the new Celeron G6900T supports some new features including the support for DDR5 memory modules. Intel says the Celeron G6900T is compatible with both DDR4-3200MT/s and DDR5-4800MT/s. The AMD Athlon Silver 3050GE will only allow you to pair it with DDR4 modules with max memory speeds of up to 2667MHz. That being said, you’ll also have to buy one of the new Intel 600 chipset-based motherboards with an LGA 1700 CPU socket. The Athlon Silver 3050GE drops in on the existing AM4 CPU socket, though.

Intel Celeron G6900T vs AMD Athlon Silver 3050GE: Pricing & Availability

The Intel Celeron G6900T is available to purchase now with a suggested retail price of $42. You may end up paying slightly more or less depending on the stock, but this one’s available to grab, unlike the AMD Athlon Silver 3050GE. The AMD chip in the discussion here is only available to OEMs, which means you’ll have to buy one of the pre-built computers to be able to use this processor.

Intel Celeron G6900T CPU The new Intel Celeron G6900T is a low-powered CPU that defaults to 35W TDP. It's a good chip to consider if you're looking to build an entry-level PC. Buy from Best Buy

We’ll update the comparison in the future when we get a chance to test the new Celeron 6900T CPU to see how it performs. In the meantime, you can check out our dedicated Alder Lake deep dive page to learn more about all the new 12th-gen Intel processors.