Key Takeaways Pat Gelsinger retired from Intel after a 40-year career.

David Zinsner and MJ Johnston Holthaus are interim co-CEOs.

The Intel board is on the lookout for a new CEO amidst upcoming challenges.

2024 was a tough year for Intel, but there are glimmers of hope that 2025 will be the year the company turns its fortunes around. Unfortunately, one of its most influential people won't be at the helm during this period. The tech giant has announced that its CEO, Pat Gelsinger, is retiring after over 40 years of working for Intel.

Related Intel Core Ultra 9 285K review: Teething issues for the new tiles Intel's new Core Ultra 9 is here and it's impressive but not at the things you want from an Intel CPU.

Pat Gelsinger has retired from Intel

As reported in Intel's press release, Pat Gelsinger is stepping down as CEO. This marks the end of a long-spanning career that began in 1979 and led to him rising through the ranks to eventually become the company's first-ever chief technology officer. Now, he departs from the company after navigating it through some turbulent waters that kicked up during 2024.

So, who will fill the incredibly large shoes that Pat left in Intel? Right now, the board of Intel is searching for the next suitable person to take the company's reins. Until then, two people will be keeping the company on course:

Intel has named two senior leaders, David Zinsner and Michelle (MJ) Johnston Holthaus, as interim co-chief executive officers while the board of directors conducts a search for a new CEO. Zinsner is executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Holthaus has been appointed to the newly created position of CEO of Intel Products.

Until then, we can only wait and see who the board picks as its new CEO. And with so many big events coming up, such as Intel's announcement of its first high-end GPU range, whoever is chosen needs to hit the ground running.