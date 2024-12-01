Key Takeaways Intel confirms the Battlemage release date of December 3rd.

Hey, remember that leak that happened yesterday that pinned an Intel Battlemage release date on December 3rd? It turns out that the leak was a lot more accurate than we had first assumed. Intel has stepped up to the podium and declared that we'll learn more about the GPUs this coming Tuesday, but that hasn't stopped a leaker from revealing even more information about the GPUs.

First up, let's check out that announcement. During yesterday's leaks, we got a hint that Intel may pull back the curtain on its Battlemage GPUs on December 3rd. Well, it turns out it was true, as Intel has just confirmed the date.

However, we won't have to wait to see what the specs are like.

Intel Battlemage's specs leak online

Turns out, the same website that announced the release date, VideoCardz, has revealed more about the Battlemage B570 and B580. If the leaks are to be believed, we now have access to each GPU's specs.

The B580 will come with 20 Xe2 cores, a 2800MHz clock, 12GB of memory, three DisplayPorts, and one HDMI, with a recommended power supply of 650W. Meanwhile, the B570 will have 18 Xe2 cores, a 2600MHz clock, 10GB of memory, three DisplayPorts, and one HDMI, with a recommended power supply of 600W. And if the price leak we saw earlier is to be believed, we should see the B580 appear with a $250 price tag.