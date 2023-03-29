Intel Core i5-13600K Editor's Choice The Intel Core i5-13600K is the best value processor from Intel's 13th Gen family of chips. It strikes a good balance between performance and cost, allowing almost anyone to build a powerful system without destroying the tightest of budgets. Cores 6 / 8 Threads 20 Base Clock Speed 2.60 GHz / 3.50 GHz Boost Clock Speed 3.90 GHz / 5.10 GHz Cache 24 MB TDP 125 W Pros More cores and threads More cache Faster boost speeds Cons More expensive Higher TDP $317 at Amazon $320 at Best Buy

We consider the Intel Core i5-13600K to be one of the best processors you can buy, thanks to the amazing value and performance it offers. That said, one shouldn't cast aside the older Intel Core i5-12600K, it can still hold its own in games and can be found at a discount compared to its successor. We're going to run you through how they compare on the specs sheet and in some benchmarks to help you make the right choice.



Intel Core i5-13600K Intel Core i5-12600K Cores 6 / 8 6 / 4 Threads 20 16 Process Intel 7 Intel 7 (10 nm) Socket LGA 1700 LGA 1700 Base Clock Speed 3.50 GHz / 2.60 GHz 3.70 GHz / 2.80 GHz Boost Clock Speed 5.10 GHz / 3.90 GHz 4.90 GHz / 3.60 GHz Cache 24 MB 20 MB RAM DDR5-5600 / DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800 / DDR4-3200 PCIe 5.0 5.0 Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 770 TDP 125 W 125 W Power Draw ~181 W ~150 W

Price & availability

The Intel Core i5-13600K launched in 2022 and is the most recent processor of the two. You can find it at around $320 at the time of writing. That's a good price for a processor with 14 cores and 20 threads. Intel's Core i5-12600K is part of the previous generation and was launched at a similar price. Due to its age (and the existence of the 13600K), prices have fallen to around $200.

Intel Core i5-13600K vs. i5-12600K: The old against the new

Looking at the best processors, you're going to want to buy from Intel's 13th Gen family of chips. The 12th Gen series offered some excellent SKUs and we rated the 12600K highly in our review, but the newer processors are simply better. Replacing the 12600K, the Core i5-13600K comes with 6 P-cores and 8 E-cores, compared to the 12600K's 6 P-cores and 4 E-cores. That's double the number of secondary efficient cores with the newer chip that make all the difference.

Then there are the clock speeds. Because Intel continues to use its 10nm process, the company had to pull back the base speeds slightly on the 13600K to 3.5GHz and 2.6GHz for the P-cores and E-cores, respectively. The 12600K was able to run at 3.7GHz and 2.8GHz, but boost speeds are a completely different story. You could hit 4.9GHz on the 12600K but the 13600K is capable of passing that and comfortably achieving 5.1GHz, all without touching an overclock setting in your motherboard BIOS.

The newer 13th Gen processors come with more cache and the 13600K has 4MB more than its predecessor. This doesn't sound like much, especially when compared to modern storage drives, but even 1MB can have a major impact on CPU performance as the cache is what the chip takes advantage of for storing instructions for processing. It's incredibly fast, even more so than your system RAM and we all know why improving your RAM is a good idea. The same goes for the CPU cache.

Finally, we've got the RAM support. Maximum supported DDR5 speeds have been bumped from 4,800MT/s up to 5,200MT/s, though you may be able to push even further with an XMP overclock on a capable system. Power is where the 12600K wins here since it has fewer cores to provide for. It has the same 125W TDP as the 13600K, but you will be drawing around 30W less at full load.

Intel Core i5-13600K vs. i5-12600K: Looking at the numbers

The most important metrics for CPU comparison are price and performance. The Core i5-13600K and 12600K are two very similar processors as they're the main mid-range Intel offerings that span two generations. We'd expect to see a considerable jump from the older gen to the newer 13th Gen series and that's precisely what we saw with our testing results.

Cinebench R23 Intel Core i5-13600K Intel Core i5-12600K Single core 1,935 1,856 Multi core 24,166 17,201

Cinebench R23 is an incredibly CPU-intensive benchmark and really pushes the processor to its limit. It's here we can start to see where the additional cache and higher clock speeds come into play with the single-core results, whilst multi-core results showcase the additional four E-cores going to work. An additional 7,000 points in Cinebench is quite an achievement.

Geekbench 5.0 Intel Core i5-13600K Intel Core i5-12600K Single core 2,049 1,845 Multi core 17,923 12,529

It's a similar story to Geekbench 5.0. You can clearly see the 13600K outright beating the older 12600K without an issue. Gaming is no different as we found in our play tests and using the 3D Mark utility.

3DMark Intel Core i5-13600K Intel Core i5-12600K Time Spy Extreme (CPU score) 8,352 5,994

As one would expect to see, the Intel Core i5-13600K utterly decimates the older chip in benchmarks, including 3D Mark Time Spy Extreme. This illustrates how much of a gain is provided by moving between the two processors for work and play. If you want the very best performance available, go with the 13600K, but the 12600K still managed some excellent results.

Which is right for you?

Intel did a stellar job with its 12th and 13th Gen product launches. The company continues to use its 10nm manufacturing process, putting it far behind AMD with TSMC's 5nm process. This allows AMD processors to push harder and be more efficient, and while Intel's 13600K and 12600K aren't the most efficient processors around, they're mightily powerful and offer excellent value compared to the Ryzen 5 series.

If we had to pick one winner here, it would be the Intel Core i5-13600K. It's the more recent processor with more physical cores, faster clock speeds, and more cache to work with. It may demand a little more power under load, but it's still possible to cool it with not even the best CPU cooler.

The Intel Core i5-12600K may be the older processor of the two, but it's still worth considering since you'll be able to use the same motherboards, DDR5 RAM, and other components between 12th and 13th Gen CPUs. This allows one to buy a cheaper CPU right now and upgrade further down the line. With 10 cores and 16 threads, you likely won't find the 12600K lacking.