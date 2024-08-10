Intel Core i5-14600K $300 $306 Save $6 Intel's Core i5-14600K sports 14 cores, including 6 Performance and 8 Efficiency, and a total of 20 threads alongside boost clocks up to 5.3GHz. It may run hotter than some other chips, but it'll net you some serious performance, especially at a $300 pricepoint. Pros Lots of cores and threads Impressive performance Great for gaming Cons High TDP $300 at Amazon $300 at Newegg

AMD Ryzen 5 9600X This Zen 5 chip from AMD features an impressive boost clock of 5.4GHz, 6 cores and 12 threads, DDR5 support, and an astounding 65W TDP for some excellent all-around efficiency and thermal performance. For the price of just $279, it's tough to beat. Pros 65W TDP Excellent value Great performance for entry-level chip Cons Limited thread/core count $279 at AMD



When you're on the hunt for a new CPU, the best Intel chips and top Ryzen processors are naturally going to be your main focus. Ryzen's second-generation AM5 chips, like the 9600X, are incredibly capable, but so is Intel's beefy i5-14600K. Luckily, we're here to help you make a decision.

Below, you'll find the ultimate comparison between the Ryzen 5 9600X and Intel i5-14600K.

Price, availability, and specs

The Ryzen chips are finally here

Intel's i5-14600K is up for sale at your retailer of choice, and you can pick one up for $300 at the time of writing. With a sale, you might even see that price tag drop a little lower, but don't expect too much lower. Of course, you could opt for a KF variant to save cash, if you don't plan to overclock.

The 9600X is also available now, but since it's just released, stock availability may vary. That said, the 9600X retails for $279, making it an incredibly affordable chip for just about anyone. Naturally, over time, you can expect that price to dip further with sales and discounts.



Intel Core i5-14600K AMD Ryzen 5 9600X Socket LGA 1700 AM5 Cores 6P / 8E 6 Threads 20 12 Base Clock Speed 2.6GHz / 3.5GHz 3.9 GHz Boost Clock Speed 4.0GHz / 5.3GHz 5.4 GHz PCIe 5.0 5.0 Cache 24MB L3 + 20MB L2 38 MB Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 AMD Radeon Graphics (2 cores) Architecture Raptor Lake Refresh Zen 5 Process Intel 7 TSMC 4nm, 6nm TDP 181W 65W

Related Intel Core i5-14600K review: Pushing the limits of Raptor Lake's best gaming SKU Intel's 14th-generation Core i5 is a refresh of the best Intel gaming CPU, and it's not a bad option for most people.

Thermals and architecture

10nm vs. 4nm

With the i5-14600K, you're getting a 10nm design and a 14-core, 20-thread chip, which splits down into 8 Efficiency cores and 6 Performance cores. This chip boosts up to 5.3GHz on its Performance cores and up to 4GHz on its Efficiency cores. The core count here is excellent for the price, but with a 125W TDP, you're definitely paying a price in terms of your thermal performance as well as a very tangible price for a solid cooler to keep things cool and PSU to deliver all the power it will need.

For the 9600X, this chip sports a 4nm platform alongside 6 cores and 12 threads. The 9600X will boost up to a maximum of 5.4GHz, too. Yes, the core count here is much less impressive than it is on the i5-14600K, but you do get an excellent 65W TDP, meaning you'll have no trouble keeping this processor cool, and you won't have to worry about filling your rig with a beefy PSU. With the Ryzen 9000 line, efficiency and value is very much the name of the game.

Performance

More heat, more power

The i5-14600K may be dated, not just in terms of its release date but its 10nm design as it compares to the 9600X. But it's hard to deny how well its 14 core, 20 thread setup compares to the 6 core, 12 thread of the 9600X, even if it will require more cooling and power. Benchmarks back up these stats, too.

We've reviewed both the 9600X and the i5-14600K, and you can check out these pages for a slew of numbers. But the fact is that across our suite of benchmarks, including Cinebench, CPU-Z, Geekbench 6, PCMark 10, and Handbrake to name a few, the i5-14600K overall pulls ahead of the 9600X when it comes to multi-core performance. Single-core performance is very comparable, though the 9600X has a slight edge in most situations. Considering the core counts, this shouldn't be a surprise.

What also won't come as a surprise is that the i5-14600K runs hotter and draws more power, up to 177W at 84C in our testing, while we saw the 9600X max out at 88W and never go above 70C. If you're looking for the best multi-core performance, hands down that's the i5-14600K, but you will need to make sure your cooling solution is up to the challenge. On the other hand, if you don't need all those cores and prefer a more efficient chip, the 9600X would be an excellent choice.

Intel i5-14600K vs. Ryzen 5 9600X: Verdict

Considering the roughly $20 differential between the i5-14600K and the 9600X, the huge bonus of cores and threads you get with the i5-14600K is too tough to pass up in our eyes, making it our overall winner. However, there are still very compelling reasons to prefer a 9600X instead.

Winner Intel Core i5-14600K $300 $306 Save $6 Intel's Core i5-14600K sports 14 cores, including 6 Performance and 8 Efficiency, and a total of 20 threads alongside boost clocks up to 5.3GHz. It may run hotter than some other chips, but it'll net you some serious performance, especially at a $300 pricepoint. $300 at Amazon $300 at Newegg

If you don't need as many cores and threads as possible, and don't want to deal with the cooling and power you'll need for the i5-14600K, the 9600X is a great pick. Plus, you'll save on not just the chip itself, but won't need to spend as much on other components, either.