Intel Core i7-12700 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700G: Which CPU to buy for your next build?

Intel has finally revealed the full desktop CPUs line up in the Alder Lake family. The new CPUs joining the likes of the Core i5-12600K, Core i7-12700K, and the Core i9-12900K includes a bunch of low-powered 65W and 35W chips. The list also includes the non-K versions of the original Alder Lake CPUs that launched last year. In this article, we’ll be taking a look at the Intel Core i7-12700 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700G comparison, so see which one’s the better CPU to buy in 2022 for your next build.

The Intel Core i7-12700 is very similar to its fully unlocked high-power sibling, the Core i7-12700K that came out last year. The new CPU is one of the most powerful Intel CPUs announced in early 2022, second to only the Core i9-12900(F). The Ryzen 7 5700G is also among the top-rated CPUs in the Zen 3 lineup. In fact, the Ryzen 7 5700G has earned a respectable spot in our collection of the best CPUs and the best AMD CPUs you can buy on the market right now.

Navigate this article:

Intel Core i7-12700 vs Ryzen 7 5700G: Specifications

Let’s take a quick look at the specifications table to see what each of these CPUs bring to the table:

Specification Intel Core i7-12700 AMD Ryzen 7 5700G CPU Socket LGA 1700 AMD AM4 Cores 12 (8P + 4E) 8 Threads 20 16 Lithography Intel 7 (10nm) TSMC 7nm FinFET Base Frequency 2.1GHz (P-core) | 1.6GHz (E-core) 3.8GHz Boost Frequency 4.8GHz (P-core) | 3.6GHz (E-core) 4.6GHz Unlocked for overclocking? No Yes L3 Cache 25MB 16MB Default TDP 65W 65W Max. Operating Temperature (Tjmax) NA 95°C Memory Support DDR4 3200MT/s | DDR5-4800MT/s

Up to 128GB DDR4 up to 3200MHz

Up to 128GB Integrated Graphics Intel UHD 770 RX Vega 8 Radeon Graphics

The Intel Core i7-12700, as you can see, looks more powerful than the Ryzen 7 5700G. This isn’t surprising considering how Intel is comparing the Core i5-12600 to the Ryzen 7 5700G. The new Core i7-12700 also features Intel’s big.LITTLE hybrid design. Unlike the Core i5-12600, the Core i7-12700 features the Gracemont efficiency cores too. We’re looking at a combination of 8 P-cores and 4 E-cores with 20 threads going against the octa-core Ryzen 7 5700G.

Intel Core i7-12700 vs Ryzen 7 5700G: Performance

The Intel Core i7-12700 features a base clock of 2.1GHz for the P-cores and 1.6GHz for the E-cores. These cores can boost up to 4.8GHz and 3.6GHz for both P-cores and E-cores, respectively. The AMD Ryzen 7 5700G, on the other hand, has a base clock of 3.8GHz and a boost frequency of 4.6GHz. It’s worth pointing out that the Intel Core i7-12700 supports Intel’s Turbo Boost Max 3.0 tech to boost all the way up to 4.9GHz.

These insanely fast cores speeds, together with the hybrid core design makes it the superior option here. The 12700 beats the Ryzen 7 5700G in many key areas including light productive workloads to creative photo and video editing tasks. This is a no-brainer considering how Intel is touting significant performance improvement for the Core i5-12600 too. We think the Core i7-12700 marks a sweet spot between the 12600 and the 12900. The only difference between the 12700 and the 12900 is the fact that the Core i9 packs more efficiency cores for low-priority tasks.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5700G is also a fantastic CPU, but it’s simply not equipped to win against the 12700. We’re looking for fewer cores and slower clock speeds. The Intel chip also benefits from the DDR5 memory support for better overall performance. None of this makes the Ryzen 7 5700G a bad processor though. If anything, we still think the Ryzen 7 5700G is a perfectly viable option for those looking to upgrade their old setup with an AMD chip.

For gaming, the Core i7-12700 comes with integrated graphics – Intel UHD 770. This is the same iGPU that comes with the unlocked Alder Lake CPUs too, so we know what to expect. On AMD’s side, the Ryzen 7 5700G is one of the best APUs around with Radeon graphics RX Vega 8 GPU. As long as you keep your expectations in check, we think both CPUs will perform equally well. We’ll have more to talk about the 12700’s performance once we get our hands on the CPU and manage to do some testing. But we think both CPUs should be good for those who’re looking to get started with desktop PC gaming. It’s also good to look at them as great stop-gap solutions for entry-level gaming until the GPU market stabilizes.

When it comes to power consumption, both Intel Core i7-12700 and the Ryzen 7 5700G are rated for 65W base power. That being said, we think the 12700 is going to consume more power than the AMD chip under load. Intel chips have come a long way over the years in this department, but we think the Zen 3 Ryzen chips are some of the most power-efficient processors on the market. It’ll be interesting to see where AMD is headed with the next generation of CPUs. Higher. power consumption also means more thermal output and subsequent requirement of a good quality CPU cooler. Will the newly announced Laminar stock cooler be enough? We’ll find out soon.

Intel Core i7-12700 vs Ryzen 7 5700G: Pricing & Availability

Intel’s new Core i7-12700 is priced at $339 while the 12700F variant without the integrated graphics is priced at $314. The AMD Ryzen 7 5700Gis also readily available on the market right now and it retails for a little more than $350. The prices are subjected to change ever-so-slightly based on the availability of stocks, but it’ll be less expensive to pick up the Intel Core i7-12700 over the Ryzen chip in this case. The overall performance improvements and support for features including DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 also make it a better chip to consider.

That being said, it’ll still be relatively cheaper to upgrade to the Ryzen chip if you’re already coming from the AM4 platform. Both Intel and AMD offer a CPU cooler with their chips, but you’ll still have to buy a new motherboard and even DDR5 memory modules to get the best performance out of the CPU. The AMD Ryzen 7 5700G is also likely to be more power-efficient than the Intel Core i7-12700, although we’ll reserve our final judgment on the performance for later.

Final Thoughts

Intel’s new Alder Lake CPUs continue to show dominance over the Ryzen 5000 series chips. Sure, the Ryzen 5000 series are still some of the best and reliable CPUs you can buy on the market, but it’s safe to say that Intel is no longer just trying to play catch up. Looking at the specs sheet, the Intel Core i7-12700 is a better pick here in this comparison. We’ll update this comparison with detailed analysis and benchmark numbers once we get our hands on the 12700 for testing. In the meantime, we recommend you check out the Intel Core i9-12900K vs the Ryzen 9 5950X comparison to find out which one’s the better high-end CPU to buy in 2022.