Key Takeaways Leaked information about Intel's latest mobile processor, the Intel Core i7-14700HX, says it boasts 20 cores and impressive processing power.

The Core i7-14700HX is a mobile-sized version of the desktop PC processor Core i7-14700K, and is expected to show a notable performance improvement over its predecessor, the Core i7-13700HX.

While there is no information on the price or release date yet, the Core i7-14700HX is expected to be used in upcoming gaming and high-performance laptops.

With the success of the Nintendo Switch, the Steam Deck, and gaming laptops, the gamers of the world have made their message clear: They want to game on the go. To meet the demand, processor manufacturers are finding new ways to pack more power into tiny devices, and that might include Intel soon.

A recent leak has revealed Intel's latest entry in its mobile processor range, called the Intel Core i7-14700HX. While information on its release is limited, its 20 cores and impressive processing power may make this Intel's most powerful mobile processor yet.

What is the Intel Core i7-14700HX?

According to a Geekbench leak (via VideoCardz), news of this processor appeared online after data from a yet-unannounced Acer Nitro AN17-72 device appeared on the site. Tucked away within the specifications for this new device includes information about the Intel Core i7-14700HX, which Intel hasn't officially announced yet.

Geekbench lists the Intel Core i7-14700HX's specifications as such:

Name Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-14700HX Topology 1 Processor, 20 Cores, 28 Threads Identifier GenuineIntel Family 6 Model 183 Stepping 1 Base Frequency 2.29 GHz Cluster 1 8 Cores Cluster 2 12 Cores Maximum Frequency 5287 MHz Package Socket 1700 LGA Codename Raptor Lake L1 Instruction Cache 64.0 KB x 14 L1 Data Cache 32.0 KB x 14 L2 Cache 4.00 MB x 3 L3 Cache 33.0 MB x 1

From the specifications, we can see that the Core 14700HX is intended to be a mobile-sized version of the Core i7-14700K designed for desktop PCs. And while the Core 14700HX's limited size means it can't provide the same processing power as its bigger brother, it does show a notable performance improvement over Intel's prior mobile processor, the Core i7-13700HX.

What else do we know about the Intel Core i7-14700HX processor?

Unfortunately, there isn't any further news on how much the Intel Core i7-14700HX will cost or when it will be released. However, you'll likely first see it within laptops designed for gaming or heavy workloads. After all, the Intel Core i7-13700HX saw a lot of use in high-performance laptops like the Alienware m16 and the Acer Predator. As such, the Core i7-14700HX will likely take over the Core i7-13700HX's position as the power user's Intel mobile processor of choice and may even become one of the best CPUs for gaming.

Intel's newest offering in mobile computing

While it doesn't share the same punch as its desktop version, the Intel Core i7-14700HX will likely see a lot of use in powerful laptops when it's officially released. Who knows, it may become the beating heart in your next laptop.