Key Takeaways The Intel Core i7-14700K and the Core i5-14600K are released with faster boost frequencies and are available on Amazon and Newegg.

The Core i7-14700K has more cores, threads, and cache memory than the i5-14600K, resulting in higher performance in multithreaded tasks.

The i7-14700K generates more heat and has higher power consumption compared to the i5-14600K, but it offers better overall performance for those who prioritize performance.

Intel has officially released 14th-gen processors, and the new CPUs support faster boost frequencies over their predecessors. Intel’s K-lineup of processors for the Raptor Lake Refresh series includes the Core i7-14700K and the Core i5-14600K, which are great options if you require a powerful processor with an integrated GPU for your PC.

But if you're unsure about which CPU will go better with your gaming rig, you've come to the right place! In this article, we’ve pitted the Intel Core i7-14700K against the Core i5-14600K to see which processor comes out on top!

Intel Core i7-14700K vs Core i5-14600K: Price, specs, and availability

Intel released the Core i7-14700K and the Core i5-14600K with other Raptor Lake Refresh CPUs on Oct. 17. As of writing, the CPUs are available on Amazon and Newegg, and we expect Best Buy and other retailers to stock up on these processors soon. The beefier i7-14700K provides uncompromising performance for $445 while the i5-14600K is more of a budget CPU with a $319 price tag.



Intel Core i7-14700K Intel Core i5-14600K Brand Intel Intel CPU Model i7-14700K i5-14600K Cores 8P / 12E 6P / 8E Threads 28 20 Process Intel 7 Intel 7 Socket LGA 1700 LGA 1700 Base Clock Speed 2.5GHz / 3.4GHz 2.6GHz / 3.5GHz Boost Clock Speed 4.3GHz / 5.6GHz 4.0GHz / 5.3GHz Cache 33MB L3 + 28MB L2 24MB L3 + 20MB L2 RAM DDR4-3200 / DDR5-5600 DDR4-3200 / DDR5-5600 PCIe 5.0 5.0 Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 770 TDP 253W 181W

Core and thread count

The number of cores and threads is usually the most noticeable difference between Intel’s i7 and i5 processors, and the status quo holds true for the 14th-gen CPUs as well. Starting with the Core i7-14700K, you get 8 Performance (P) cores and 12 Efficient (E) cores for a total of 20 cores. You also won’t encounter any issues on multithreaded workloads as the processor is armed with 28 threads.

Although the Core i5-14600K is a pretty capable CPU in its own right, it has fewer cores and threads than the i7-14700K. The i5-14600K includes 6 P-cores and 8 E-cores, bringing the core count to a modest 14 cores. On the thread front, the processor ships with 20 threads, so you’ll see lower performance on multithreaded tasks.

In our Cinebench R23 tests, the i7-14700K performed slightly better than its sibling in single-core workloads, though it crushed the latter in multi-core tests.

Cinebench R23 Intel Core i7-14700K Intel Core i5-14600K Single-core 2,112 2,050 Multi-core 33,270 24,365

Clock speeds and cache memory

Intel’s Raptor Lake Refresh series added a substantial increment to boost clocks, with the P-cores on the Core i7-14700K capable of hitting a peak clock frequency of 5.6GHz. The Efficient cores, on the other hand, have a base frequency of 2.5GHz and can achieve a boost clock speed of 4.3GHz.

Meanwhile, the Intel Core i5-14600K has faster base clocks on both P-cores and E-cores as compared to its rival. Beginning with the Performance cores, the base clock speed hinges at the 3.5GHz mark, though the boost clock of 5.3GHz is still slower than the peak speed of the P-cores on the i7-14700K. Similarly, the Efficient cores have a comparatively higher base clock of 2.6GHz and a slower turbo frequency of 4GHz.

The i5-14600K pairs a 24MB Level 3 cache with a 20MB Level 2 cache, so it’s good enough for most tasks, including gaming and non-CPU-intensive workloads. However, the i7-14700K takes the cake when it comes to the cache memory thanks to its 33MB L3 and 28MB L2 caches.

Power consumption and thermals

The Intel Core i7-14700K may be faster than its i5 sibling, but the better performance comes at the cost of significant heat generation and high power consumption. In our tests, the CPU quickly reached the 100-degree Celsius threshold even after using Noctua NH-D15, one of the best CPU coolers in the market. It’s also a power-hungry processor, with Intel claiming its TDP stands at 253W. However, the CPU tends to exceed that limit during demanding workloads.

In contrast, the Core i5-14600K has a lower wattage requirement. In our tests, the CPU never managed to go past its max TDP of 181W. Similarly, its temperature peaked at 84 degrees Celsius, so it’s arguably the better choice if you don’t have proper cooling provisions in your rig.

The processors are pretty similar in other aspects as both are compatible with the PCIe 5.0 interface and DDR4/DDR5 memory. Created via the Intel 7 manufacturing process, the two also feature the Intel UHD Graphics 770 as the integrated GPU.

Intel Core i7-14700K vs Core i5-14600K: Which is right for you?

While the Core i7-14700K and the Core i5-14600K are great additions to the Intel CPU family, you should go with the former if you value performance over all else. Capable of hitting higher boost clock frequencies, it features larger cache memory alongside a higher core and thread count, though you’ll want to install a high-end CPU cooler in your PC because the i7-14700K can generate a lot of heat, especially in processor-intensive tasks.

But the Intel Core i5-14600K is no slouch either. Although it lags behind the i7-14700K when it comes to performance, it's a fantastic processor that can run most modern games with ease, making it the perfect choice if you're on a budget.