Intel Core i7-14700K Editor's choice The Intel Core i7-14700K builds off of the i7-13700K by adding faster overclock speeds and four additional E-cores, but it's also likely to be the last hurrah for the LGA 1700 platform, so there's limited to no upgradability. Pros Great performance for gaming and creative applications Supports DDR5-5600 and DDR4-3200 memory Better overclocking performance Cons Runs very hot No viable upgrade path

Intel Core i7-13700K Best value The Intel Core i7-13700K is a mid-range processor that offers solid performance in gaming and productivity tasks with 16 cores and 24 threads at a reasonable price and power draw. Pros Cheaper than the i7-13700K Supports DDR5 and DDR4 memory Powerful performance in gaming Cons No included cooler Runs hot



Intel's new 14th-generation Core processors are finally available for purchase, and while these processors are largely a refresh of Intel's 13th-generation "Raptor Lake" series of processors, the Core i7-14700k is the only processor in the lineup that gets any additional cores added. The Core i7-14700K is the most interesting of the 14th-gen processors with four additional E-cores than the last generation, but how does it perform against the last-generation Core i7-13700K? If you are looking to build a capable gaming machine with Team Blue, it's worth taking a look at these two processors and going with whichever is the better value for you. Let's put the Intel Core i7-14700K and the Intel Core i7-13700K head-to-head, and see which comes out on top.

Intel Core i7-14700K vs Core i7-13700K: Price, specs, and availability

Intel's Core i7-14700K is part of Intel's new 14th-generation "Meteor Lake" processors and was released on Oct. 17 with an MSRP set at $400. At the time of writing, you can buy the i7-14700K for $419 from Newegg and Amazon, while the i7-13700K can be bought at a discounted price of $365 from Amazon. It's less than $100 worth of difference between these two processors, but it's worth keeping track of sales and discounts of the i7-13700K as we approach the holiday shopping season. Personally, on price alone, I would consider the i7-14700K if you have the extra money to spare for those four additional E-cores and higher boost speeds. However, there's likely to be ample opportunities soon to buy an i7-13700K at a steeply discounted rate, so it can be a great option for building a capable gaming PC on a tighter budget.



Intel Core i7-14700K Intel Core i7-13700K Brand Intel Intel Cores 8P / 12E 8/8 Threads 28 24 Process Intel 7 Intel 7 (10 nm) Socket LGA 1700 LGA 1700 Base Clock Speed 2.5GHz / 3.4GHz 2.50 GHz / 3.40 GHz Boost Clock Speed 4.3GHz / 5.6GHz 4.20 GHz / 5.40 GHz Cache 33MB L3 + 28MB L2 24 MB RAM DDR4-3200 / DDR5-5600 DDR4-3200 / DDR5-5600 PCIe 5.0 5.0 Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 770 TDP 253W 125 W

Architecture and platform

The Core i7-14700K and the i7-13700K are incredibly similar processors, with the former being a refresh of the latter's. Both processors use Intel's hybrid architecture, which contains both efficiency (E-cores) and performance cores (P-cores). The Core i7-14700K is a step up in both cores and threads from the i7-13700K, with 8 P-cores, 12 E-cores, and 28 threads. This is a slight step up from the Core i7-13700K, which featured 8 E-cores and 8 P-cores alongside 24 threads. Architecture-wise, not much has changed here from Raptor Lake to Meteor Lake. Both processors support DDR5-5600 and DDR4-3200 memory, and both feature PCIe 5.0 support.

There's not too much to say about the platform, as both processors utilize the LGA 1700 socket. It is worth noting though, that we have approached the end of the line when it comes to the LGA 1700 socket. If you've stuck with Intel over the past few years, you haven't had to upgrade your motherboard yet in the way that AMD users have had to when upgrading to the AM5 socket, but that will change next generation.

The 14th-generation will be the last generation to use LGA 1700, so you will need to buy a new motherboard after the i7-14700K. There's no upgrade path for the processor, and while it's not much better with the i7-13700K, as it's the second to last using the LGA 1700 socket, it is something to be mindful of if you want to make consistent upgrades to your PC.

Performance

When it comes to performance, there's no denying that the Core i7-14700K is the faster processor when compared with its predecessor, the i7-13700K. Our review of the Core i7-14700K shows that the four added E-cores provide a slight but noticeable boost in performance over its predecessor. The added cores do come at a cost though, and in the case of the i7-14700K, it's power. The i7-14700K is a power-hungry processor, drawing 279W at maximum performance. The i7-13700K is also an incredibly power-hungry processor, drawing up to 256W at peak performance. Either way here, these are powerful processors that will both require you to have a solid power supply.

Intel Core i7-14700K vs Core i7-13700K: Which is right for you?

At the time of writing, the i7-14700K is only $54 more expensive than the i7-13700K on Amazon, and we recommend it as the better processor and the better buy. The i7-13700K is by no means a bad processor, it's just that the i7-14700K does outperform it with those four additional E-cores and higher thread count. With either processor you are stuck at the end of the road with the LGA 1700 socket and little-to-no upgrade path without upgrading your motherboard, but, they are still some of the best processors around.

It's also important to note that this is where it stands at the time of writing, if in the near future you are still deciding between these two processors, and you see the i7-13700K on sale for $100 cheaper than the i7-14700K, then we think it would be worth going with the 13th-generation chip. Ultimately it is up to how much you are willing to spend for a new processor, and what your plans are regarding LGA 1700 when deciding between these two processors.