AMD's new Zen 5 processors just hit the market in July, with these second-gen AM5 CPUs offering notable improvements over their last-gen counterparts in power and efficiency. The Ryzen 7 9700X in particular is a very attractive CPU for PC builders who are looking for powerful hardware, and it compares favorably to the Intel Core i7-14700K in some important ways. These two chipsets are similar in terms of overall horsepower. The devil is in the details, though, so if you're wondering which of these high-end processors is a better fit for your PC, keep reading. We'll take a look at the numbers and see if AMD's new Zen 5 chip beats out Intel's 2023 Raptor Lake refresh.

Price, specs, and availability

The Intel Core i7-14700K arrived on store shelves in October 2023, and the Ryzen 7 9700X launched in late July of this year. The Core i7-14700K is available from major retailers, including Amazon, Newegg, and Best Buy. Its retail price is $409, but it has already dipped below $400 when on sale. Additionally, the KF version without integrated graphics has an MSRP of $384.

The availability of the new AMD Zen 5 CPUs is spotty at the moment since they just hit the market, but you can expect to see the Ryzen 7 9700X for sale at the aforementioned outlets shortly. It's launching with a retail price of $359, a bit cheaper than the Core i7-14700K, making it an attractive value for high-end PC builders.

AMD Ryzen 7 9700X Socket AM5 Cores 8 Threads 16 Base Clock Speed 3.8 GHz Boost Clock Speed 5.5 GHz PCIe 5.0 Cache 40 MB Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics (2 cores) Process TSMC 4nm, 6nm TDP 65W Price (MSRP) $359 Expand

Intel Core i7-14700K Socket LGA 1700 Cores 8P / 12E Threads 28 Base Clock Speed 2.5GHz / 3.4GHz Boost Clock Speed 4.3GHz / 5.6GHz PCIe 5.0 Cache 33MB L3 + 28MB L2 Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Process Intel 7 TDP 253W Price (MSRP) $409 Expand

Architecture and thermals

The Intel Core i7-14700K is a beefy 20-core, 28-thread CPU built on a 10nm platform. That core count is impressive, but the 10nm architecture and 125 TDP are not. Under heavy loads, it can draw up to 280 watts of power from the CPU's LGA-1700 socket. That's a lot of juice and will require a heftier PSU and perhaps an upgraded cooling solution. It also leaves less room for overclocking. Our experience with this chip corroborates this, as the Core i7-14700K runs hot. It quickly hit 100 degrees Celsius during our benchmark tests, even with a high-end CPU cooler.

In contrast, the Ryzen 7 9700X sports eight cores and 16 threads on a 4nm architecture. That newer fabrication process results in a TDP of 65 and a maximum power draw of around 88 watts from the AM5 socket. The Ryzen 7 9700X runs a bit warmer than its predecessors when idling, but under load, its efficiency really shines. It capped out at around 70 degrees Celsius under load during our benchmark tests, which is incredible. Not only does this mean less power consumption (and therefore less heat and strain on your PSU), but it leaves a lot more headroom for overclocking. It's obvious that Intel needs to update its manufacturing process if it wants to compete with AMD's new Zen 5 chips.

Performance

Intel's is more powerful, but far less efficient

The 20-core/28-thread Intel Core i7-14700K looks more impressive on paper than the eight-core/16-thread Ryzen 7 9700X, its dated 10nm architecture and increased power consumption notwithstanding. Tests corroborate this, with the Core i7-14700K putting up some solid numbers, particularly regarding multi-core performance. It offers a base frequency of 3.4 GHz and a max Turbo Boost frequency of 5.6 GHz via its eight performance cores. It also packs four more efficiency cores than its predecessor, and it's easily the best of Intel's refreshed 2023 Raptor Lake lineup.

In our benchmark tests, the Core i7-14700K noticeably outpaced its predecessor, the i7-13700K, in both single- and multi-core performance, even as it struggled with cooling. The difference was bigger with multi-core performance. The problem we ran into with the Raptor Lake CPU (and one that will impact real performance) is that its hotter temperatures often resulted in throttling during the multi-core tests. As we've said, this processor draws a lot of power and runs hot.

We still need to spend more time with the new Zen 5 chips to see how the Ryzen 7 9700X performs under real-world conditions, but it looks very promising so far. It delivers a base clock speed of 3.8 GHz and a boosted clock speed of 5.5 GHz, and its more efficient architecture gives you more room to overclock without having to over-worry about heat. That said, it didn't outperform the Core i5-14600K in most of our multi-core benchmark tests. On the other hand, while the Core i7-14700K is the more powerful chip, its performance-dragging thermal inefficiency alone makes the Ryzen 7 9700X the better option for many (if not most) builders.

Intel Core i7-14700K vs. Ryzen 7 9700X: Final word

Although the Core i7-14700K offers more horsepower overall, the Ryzen 7 9700X is the one we recommend for most PC builders in 2024. That's especially true if you intend to overclock or want the option to do so in the future, as it's much more efficient than Intel's offering. Its newer architecture mitigates concerns about future-proofing, as these Zen 5 chips won't feel outdated any time soon.

If you favor Intel chips, though, the Intel Core i7-14700K is still a compelling option thanks to its superior overall performance. Its dated architecture makes it hard to recommend in 2024, however. If you can accept its limitations and decide to opt for this processor, make sure you invest in a good CPU cooler and you'll be in safe waters.