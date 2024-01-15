Key Takeaways Intel has launched a new processor, the Core i7-14790F, as part of its "Black Edition" lineup, with 16 cores and 24 threads.

The specifications of the new CPU may be a bit underwhelming compared to the Core i7-14700F, but they share the same base and boost clock frequencies.

The Core i7-14790F is currently only available in the Chinese market and may not be released globally. Intel is expected to announce another Black Edition CPU, the Core i5-14490F, soon.

Intel has quietly launched a new desktop processor as part of its "Black Edition" family. The Core i7-14790F is the second "Black Edition" SKU in the Raptor Lake Refresh lineup after the Core i5-14490F, which leaked out earlier this month. The new CPU comes with 16-cores (8 P-Cores and 8 E-Cores), 24 threads, a 2.1GHz base frequency, a 5.4GHz boost clock, 65W PBP and 219W MTP. The Core i7-14790F supports up to 192GB of DDR5 5600 memory and comes with 33 MB of L3 cache and 28 MB of L2 cache.

Some of the specifications of the Core i7-14790F are a little underwhelming compared to the Core i7-14700F, which comes with 20 cores and 24 threads and is one of the best CPUs for the price. However, both chips have the same base frequency of 2.1 GHz and a boost clock of 5.4 GHz. They also have the same nominal TDP and max power consumption. An interesting difference between the two is the cache, with the older chip offering 33 MB of L3 cache and 28 MB of L2 cache.

The Core i7-14790F will be available for DIY system builders, but is currently only available in the Chinese market, where it's priced at 2909 yuan (around $409). Earlier Black Edition CPUs like the Core i7-13790F were exclusive to the Chinese market as well, so it's likely that the 14790F will also remain a China-only SKU and might never be released globally.

Meanwhile, Intel is also expected to announce another Black Edition CPU, the Core i5-14490F, in the near future. According to a recent leak, it will have 10 cores (6 P-Core + 4 E-Core) and 16 threads, with a 2.5 GHz base frequency and up to 5.0 GHz of max turbo frequency. It's tipped to have a 65W base TDP, the same as the standard Core i5-14400. Not much else is known about the rumored chip, but Intel is likely to make it official sooner rather than later, so we'll definitely get more details about it then.