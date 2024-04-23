Key Takeaways Gachapon machines offer fun prizes like keychains & stickers, but this unique one is stocked with CPUs.

Lucky winner got an Intel Core i7-8700 processor for just $3.

The CPU wasn't without problems, but for $3, who can complain.

Gachapon machines are a great way to let go of some loose change, often packed with fun prizes like keychains, stickers, and miniature figurines. While primarily aimed at children, there are alternative machines out there catering to adults that aim to add a little more excitement to the experience by offering mystery prizes that could far exceed the amount of money invested.

Of course, landing a great prize with these types of machines is often rare, but it looks like someone in Japan came out ahead with a big win, scoring an Intel Core i7-8700 processor from a gachapon machine that exclusively stocks CPUs. While this might not be the most current processor on the market, it's still a pretty good pick up considering that it only cost ¥500 to play one round, which is around $3.20 with current conversions.

A fantastic find but there was a caveat

The news of this amazing prize came from YouTube channel さわらさん / cluster140, which was then shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user @lauriewired and picked up by the folks at Tom's Hardware. According to the YouTuber, these types of machines have been quite popular recently, and often have long lines forming with many people willing to test their luck.

According to the YouTuber, these types of machines are often so popular that the prizes are frequently out of stock. But luckily, on this day, the participant was able to get a chance to play, with this particular CPU gachapon machine being located at a store in Osaka called PC Ones (PCワンズ). So if you're ever in the area, and want to try it out, now you know where to go.

It's unclear what other CPUs are potential prizes, but pulling something like an Intel Core i7-8700 processor has to be a rare occurrence. Of course, once you win a prize like this, there's really only one thing to do, and that's to get it installed in a PC build and see how it works. Upon booting up and into the BIOS, the user was able to confirm that the CPU was indeed a Core i7-8700 processor.

But the process of getting the CPU to work with the PC build wasn't without its struggles, as the initial installation of Windows from USB and an SSD was met with some graphical issues, along with freezing. Experiencing issues with the CPU, the prize winner decided to head to Intel's website to check to see whether this was an authentic processor.

Luckily, this CPU passed with flying colors, and was deemed genuine. After lots of troubleshooting, the CPU was able to install and boot Windows successfully after having a core disabled, running on five cores and 10 threads. Of course, you really can't complain here in this situation, as the total cost of the CPU was around $3.

And by checking on Amazon, the processor can be had for around $200. So overall, not a bad deal at all. Seeing this, would you test your luck with a CPU gachapon machine?