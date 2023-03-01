Intel Core i9-12900K processor Intel Core i9-12900K $352 $650 Save $298 The Intel Core i9-12900K is a fantastic processor that's currently on sale for a limited time. $352 at Newegg $433 at Best Buy $432 at Amazon

Over the past year, prices for PC components have come crashing down, and we've seen excellent deals on some of the best processors, memory modules, best PC cases, and even graphics cards. So, whether you're looking to upgrade your PC or build a completely new one, you're in luck, because there's no better time than now. With that said, if you're looking to build an Intel rig, we've found an excellent deal on Intel's Core i9-12900K CPU, bringing the price down well below its MSRP, coming in at just $352 for a limited time.

Although Intel has debuted its new Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake processor, the company's previous 12th Gen Core i9-12900K processor is still no slouch, offering up plenty of power for pretty much any kind of application. When it comes to total cores, you're looking at 16, with the total being split between eight performance cores (P-core) and eight efficiency cores (E-core).

In addition, you'll be getting 5.2Ghz boost performance on the P-core and a maximum of 3.9Ghz on the E-core side. Furthermore, you'll get 30MB Smart Cache, 14MB L2 cache, and support for DDR5 memory. Of course, there's a lot more, but if you're interested in the full breakdown, I'd highly recommend checking our in-depth look of the 12th Gen Core i9-12900K processor.

For the most part, to keep things short, this is an excellent CPU to build around, and it will be able to take pretty much anything you can throw at it. Now, as far as pricing goes, it's currently sitting at around $432 and by applying coupon code "BTSCP2658" you can take an extra $80 off the already discounted price. This should bring your total down to $352 before shipping and taxes, which is not a bad price at all. You can also purchase the processor from Best Buy and Amazon, but the discount won't be as sweet. So, if you're interested, be sure to grab it while you can, because this deal won't last for long.