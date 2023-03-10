Source: Intel Intel Core i9-13900K Intel's Core i9-13900K is the next step up from the 12900K, adding more E-cores, bumping burst speeds, and unleashing far superior performance. Pros More cores and faster speeds. Better performance. Cons More expensive. $580 at Amazon

The Intel Core i9-13900K is a brilliant processor, as we noted in our in-depth review. It has far more performance than most people could effectively utilize, but how does it compare to the older Intel Core i9-12900K? The latter being a previous-gen processor could allow for some savings to be had, so we're going to compare the specifications, performance, and value to determine which to buy or whether you should upgrade from the 12th Gen chip.



Intel Core i9-13900K Intel Core i9-12900K Brand Intel Intel Cores 8 / 16 8 / 8 Threads 32 16 Architecture Raptor Lake Alder Lake Process Intel 7 Intel 7 Socket LGA 1700 LGA 1700 Base Clock Speed 2.20 GHz / 3.00 GHz 2.40 GHz / 3.20 GHz Boost Clock Speed 4.30 GHz / 5.80 GHz 3.90 GHz / 5.20 GHz RAM DDR4-3200 / DDR5-4800 DDR4-3200 / DDR5-4800 PCIe 5.0 5.0 Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 770 TDP 125 W 145 W Power Draw 253 W 241 W

Intel Core i9-13900K vs. i9-12900K: Price & availability

The Intel Core i9-13900K is the newer processor and as such, will be the more expensive option between the two chips. You can find the 13th-gen processor for about $580. The Intel Core i9-12900K is the older CPU but is still available for purchase at retailers that still retain stock. You can expect to save a little with the Core i9-12900K, dropping from its $589 MSRP to around $430.

Intel Core i9-13900K vs. i9-12900K: Same socket, different specs

Intel kept things simple when moving from Alder Lake to Raptor Lake processors. The 13th Gen collection of chips is very similar to their 12th-gen predecessors with a few minor alterations to the specifications sheet. As an overview, Intel took the Core i9-12900K and cranked up the cores, threads, clock speeds, and cache. All of this results in a significant bump in overall system performance under load and in games.

Let's start with the core configurations of the Intel Core i9-13900K and i9-12900K. The latter processor came with eight P-cores and eight E-cores, resulting in 24 total threads. The P-Cores start at 3.2GHz and are capable of boosting up to 5.20GHz. The Intel Core i9-13900K switches things up by doubling the number of E-cores to 16, whilst keeping the same eight P-cores.

Clock speeds for the Core i9-13900K are set at 2.20GHz and 3.00GHz, coming in slightly below the 12900K. But we've got an additional eight E-cores present and Intel opted to increase the top boost speeds slightly. The E-cores will go up to 4.30GHz and the P-cores a whopping 5.80GHz, and that's before manual overclocking. Both processors have a TDP of 125W and will happily pull approximately 250W of power.

The manufacturing process for both processors is identical, using the tried and tested "Intel 7" 10nm process. LGA 1700 is the socket used in both cases, meaning you can switch between 12th and 13th-gen processors without an issue. DDR4 and DDR5 RAM are supported across the board and you can enjoy the fruits of PCIe 5.0. On paper, the Intel Core i9-13900K and Core i9-12900K are solid workhorses from the same breed.

Intel Core i9-13900K vs. i9-12900K: Comparing performance

Looking at the specification sheet for both processors, it's not immediately clear just how much of a difference the additional cache, higher clock speeds, and more cores make to performance. We've reviewed both processors and found the Core i9-13900K to be about 40% faster in terms of raw performance compared to the Core i9-12900K in multithreaded benchmarks.

Let's start with Cinebench R23, which showcases just how much of a jump the Core i9-13900K is with its additional cores and higher clock speeds. The former helps with an almost 12,000 point increase in multithreaded testing. The latter allowed the Core i9-13900K to achieve a solid 100 point increase over its predecessor.

Cinebench R23 Intel Core i9-13900K Intel Core i9-12900K Single core 2,114 2,017 Multi core 38,610 26,802

It's a similar story with Geekbench 5. The Intel Core i9-12900K is no slouch and its results are excellent for computing, but the 13900K is just that much better.

Geekbench 5 Intel Core i9-13900K Intel Core i9-12900K Single core 2,154 1,989 Multi core 24,997 17,794

Let's take a quick look at 3DMark Time Spy Extreme (CPU score) results. The Intel Core i9-13900K managed more than 3,000 more than its predecessor, which is incredible. You'll notice this in games, especially those with higher CPU loads or when using a high-end GPU like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090.

Intel Core i9-13900K Intel Core i9-12900K 12,547 9,179

Regardless of what you'll be doing on your PC, the Core i9-12900K and 13900K have ample performance to handle just about anything. They're both regarded as among the best CPUs for good reasons.

Which is right for you?

Choosing between the Intel Core i9-13900K and i9-12900K depends on what you need and desire from your PC build. If you want the very latest and best possible performance, the newer Core i9-13900K would be our recommendation. The older Core i9-12900K is still worth considering, however, thanks to its steep discount compared to the newer chip.

Intel made some minor changes to the 12900K processor to create the 13900K, namely adding another eight E-cores. The clock speeds were also given a slight bump to create a considerably more powerful chip. The end result is one of the best desktop-class processors around, without taking into account AMD's Threadripper series of enthusiast chips.

The Core i9-12900K is worth considering if you want to save money. That's pretty much it. If you already own the 12900K, we wouldn't recommend upgrading to the successor unless you truly require the additional cores and performance. Because the two processors are part of the same socket and chipset generation, the differences are minor compared to the leap from 11th to 12th Gen Intel processors.