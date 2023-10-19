Source: Intel Intel Core i9-14900K Best for long-term support The Core i9-14900K is just slightly faster than the Ryzen 9 7950X, but is much worse in efficiency and long-term value. Pros Fastest CPU today and for the LGA 1700 socket Cheaper than the Ryzen 9 7950X overall Works with DDR4 Cons Consumes way more power Will require great cooling for max performance End of the line for the LGA 1700 socket $599 at Newegg

It's been pretty neck and neck for Intel and AMD ever since late 2022 in the race for the best CPU, which saw the former come out with 13th-generation Raptor Lake CPUs and the latter with the Ryzen 7000 series. AMD hasn't yet replaced the Ryzen 7000 series, while Intel has since moved on to its 14th-generation Raptor Lake Refresh, which promises to further tighten the screws on AMD both in terms of performance and value.

However, 14th-generation Raptor Lake Refresh chips are just that: a refresh, specifically of the older 13th-generation CPUs. While the Core i9-14900K doesn't really offer anything new other than a Core i9-13900K with higher clock speeds, it's still a potent competitor to the Ryzen 9 7950X. Here's how the LGA 1700 socket's last stand compares to the AM5 socket's fastest chip thus far.

Intel Core i9-14900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X: Price, availability, and specs

The Core i9-14900K launched on Oct. 17 for an official price of $590, which is technically $110 cheaper than the Ryzen 9 7950X's official price of $700. However, the Ryzen 9 7950X has lately been going for roughly $600, sometimes a little less, so these two chips are roughly the same when it comes to cost.

That's just for the individual chip itself though, the platform costs can vary significantly depending on the hardware you choose. LGA 1700 socket motherboards, which is what the Core i9-14900K is compatible with, tend to offer better bang for buck than AM5 socket motherboards, which are for the Ryzen 9 7950X. Additionally, you can use cheap DDR4 memory with the Core i9-14900K instead of more expensive DDR5 (which is the only kind compatible with the Ryzen 9 7950X), though using DDR4 on the i9-14900K can negatively impact performance. Regardless, the Core i9-14900K can be much cheaper than the Ryzen 9 7950X.



Intel Core i9-14900K AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Cores 8P / 16E 16 Threads 32 32 Architecture Raptor Lake Refresh Zen 4 Process Intel 7 TSMC 5nm Socket LGA 1700 AM5 Base Clock Speed 2.4GHZ / 3.2GHz 4.5GHz Boost Clock Speed 4.4GHz / 6.0GHz 5.7GHz Cache 36MB L3 + 32MB L2 81MB RAM DDR4-3200 / DDR5-5600 DDR5-5200 PCIe 5.0 5.0 Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 AMD Radeon Graphics TDP 253W 170W

Architecture and design differences

Although both the Core i9-14900K and Ryzen 9 7950X are x86 CPUs, that's all they really have in common. Under the hood, these are incredibly different CPUs sporting not only different microarchitectures, but vastly different approaches to design.

The Core i9-14900K is a hybrid, monolithic CPU based on the Raptor Lake architecture. Being hybrid means the i9-14900K has two types of cores: 8 P-cores, which are fast but take up lots of space and consume lots of power, and 16 E-cores, which are efficient in both area and power but are individually slow. The benefit of a hybrid design is that only a few P-cores are necessary for good single-threaded performance, while E-cores pick up the slack in multi-threaded stuff. As a monolithic chip, the i9-14900K is just one single piece of silicon, containing both kinds of cores plus other stuff like graphics.

Meanwhile, the Ryzen 9 7950X is a non-hybrid, chiplet CPU based on the Zen 4 architecture. The Ryzen 9 7950X has just a single kind of core, which is more similar to Intel's P-cores in performance and power. However, AMD differentiates its desktop chips by using multiple pieces of silicon rather than just one. The Ryzen 9 7950X is composed of two chips that contain eight cores each, plus another die that contains everything else including graphics, connectivity stuff for things like USB, and other, more boring parts of a CPU.

Another key area where these chips differ is their process nodes, which is essentially the way a chip is manufactured, and this has a big impact on the capabilities of processors. The Core i9-14900K is produced on the Intel 7 node (formerly 10nm), while the Ryzen 9 7950X is made on TSMC's 5nm node. The Ryzen 9 7950X's node is roughly a full generation ahead, and this is definitely to its advantage in performance and efficiency, though later you'll see that it's not the only characteristic of a CPU that matters.

Platform differences

It's also important to consider the platforms each CPU uses, which are the LGA 1700 socket for the Core i9-14900K and the AM5 socket for the Ryzen 9 7950X. On the whole, there's not too much technologically different between these platforms, as they both offer a wide variety of chipsets that support PCIe 5.0 GPUs, PCIe 5.0 SSDs, lots of USB ports, USB4 and Thunderbolt 4, and overclocking.

However, LGA 1700 motherboards do have two distinct advantages. The first is that they support DDR4 memory, which is a little slower than DDR5 but is about half the price per gigabyte. LGA 1700 boards also tend to be cheaper than similarly specced AM5 counterparts. These two factors essentially mean that building a PC with a Core i9-14900K can be quite a bit cheaper than with the Ryzen 9 7950X, though when we're talking about high-end CPUs this might not be such a big deal.

On the other hand, the AM5 socket is much newer than the LGA 1700 socket and is getting support and new CPUs for longer. In fact, 14th-generation CPUs will be the last new chips LGA 1700 ever gets, meaning the i9-14900K is the fastest CPU the platform will ever have, barring a possible i9-14900KS. When it comes to upgrading, this is a big advantage for AM5 and the Ryzen 9 7950X, which is just the first flagship AM5 will have. We will probably see two more generations of Ryzen on AM5, maybe even three.

Performance

We haven't revisited the Ryzen 9 7950X since our initial review of it, but since the Core i9-14900K is just a faster Core i9-13900K, we kind of already know where the i9-14900K stands in relation to the 7950X. In our i9-13900K review, we saw it just barely beat the 7950X in productivity and synthetic benchmarks, despite that whole node disadvantage.

Cinebench R23 Intel Core i9-14900K Intel Core i9-13900K AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Multi-threaded 39,174 38,510 37,327* Single-threaded 2,325 2,239 1,941*

* Benchmarked in a different testing environment.

So, how much faster is the Core i9-14900K than the Core i9-13900K? Well, in Cinebench R23 we see a decent lead for the i9-14900K in single-threaded performance thanks to its higher clock speeds. Multi-threaded performance isn't all that much better, but the i9-14900K didn't quite have a top-end cooler for this test, and since it consumes so much more power, it definitely needs one. I also threw in the Ryzen 9 7950X's results from our review last year for comparison, and while they were old and were tested on different hardware, the results should be comparable enough. Here, the Core i9-14900K is clearly in the lead.

In gaming, which we definitely can't compare across different testing environments unlike Cinebench, most reviewers find that the i9-13900K is faster than the Ryzen 9 7950X, so the i9-14900K will be faster too. Where this will matter are games where you're wanting to hit at least 120 FPS, as both the Core i9-14900K and Ryzen 9 7950X won't get overwhelmed in the vast majority of titles if they're just dealing with anything less than that. For games like Counter-Strike 2 and Forza Horizon 5, you'll want the i9-13900K if you're seeking high framerates instead of visual fidelity.

However, to get this level of performance, the i9-14900K has to consume an ungodly amount of power. For the first minute of multi-threaded work, it can hit up to 350 watts with enough cooling before settling in at 300 watts. By comparison, the Ryzen 9 7950X usually consumes around 200 watts under full load. In gaming, the two CPUs are roughly the same when it comes to power consumption, but at idle and in light workloads the i9-14900K usually uses less power.

Intel Core i9-14900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X: Which one should you buy?

There's much to consider when it comes to choosing which CPU to buy. In terms of raw performance, the Core i9-14900K is better than the Ryzen 9 7950X, albeit by a slight margin, and it's a little cheaper too. But on the other hand, the Ryzen 9 7950X is more efficient and easier to cool. Plus, going with the Ryzen 9 7950X means enjoying the long upgrade path of the AM5 socket, while the i9-14900K has literally no upgrade path due to the LGA 1700 socket reaching its end.

Overall, the Ryzen 9 7950X is the better choice in the long term, since you'll be able to upgrade down the line at least two times. Plus, it's more efficient, which is just a nice thing in general.

Meanwhile, the Core i9-14900K is the best option if you want the best performance no matter what. This is a costlier and more inconvenient long-term option, but in the here and now it's the fastest by a small amount.