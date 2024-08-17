Intel Core i9-14900K This is the processor that you should buy for maximum performance. It will leave the 9950X in the dust in some scenarios but you will be sucking more power from the grid and need to tackle seriously high temperatures. Pros Impressive performance Better for gaming Cons No 700-series CPU upgrades Draws considerably more power $549 at Amazon

Intel’s 14th-gen Core processors have been around since 2023 and are due for a refresh. Before Arrow Lake arrives, AMD launched the 9000 Ryzen series, including the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X. This flagship processor is positioned to take on the 14900K and 14900KS, both offering exceptional performance. The Ryzen 9 9950X is all about efficiency, however. AMD stuck to the same number of cores and threads, etching out more performance with a lower power draw.

But if you’re looking at a CPU upgrade or to build a system from scratch, should you buy the Intel Core i9-14900K and go with its platform, or is the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X the better buy with scope for future chip upgrades? On paper, the Core i9-14900K wins on specifications alone, rocking considerably more cores and threads, as well as higher boost clock speeds. It cannot maintain this performance without serious cooling and you will be drawing lots of power. I’ll compare specs, performance, and more to help you make the right decision.

Price, specs, and availability

The Intel core i9-14900K uses the LGA 1700 socket and the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X uses the AM5 socket. Intel will likely be using a new socket for the 15th-gen series of CPUs, limiting upgrades whereas AMD has promised many more years of support with AM5. Inside the 14900K are 8 P-cores and 16 E-cores (32 threads) clocked at 6.0 GHz and 4.4 GHz, respectively. 68MB of cache is available and the CPU can be used with DDR4 and DDR5 RAM, making it a versatile option for those with existing memory modules.

The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X is built slightly differently. There are no performance or efficient cores, instead opting for a traditional 16-core configuration with 32 threads. This chip can boost up to 5.7 GHz, though like the Intel CPU, your mileage will vary depending on cooling, the luck of the bin draw (CPU quality), and the motherboard. A whopping 81 MB of cache can be used before resorting to RAM and only DDR5 is supported on the AM5 platform. It's a close matchup but Intel comes out ahead



Intel Core i9-14900K AMD Ryzen 9 9950X Socket LGA 1700 AM5 Cores 8 P-cores, 16 E-cores 16 Threads 32 32 Base Clock Speed 3.2 GHz, 2.4 GHz 4.3 GHz Boost Clock Speed 6.0 GHz, 4.4 GHz 5.7 GHz PCIe 5.0 5.0 Cache 36 MB L3 81 MB RAM support DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5600 Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 AMD Radeon Graphics (2 cores) Architecture Raptor Lake Refresh Zen 5 Process Intel 7 (10 nm) TSMC 4nm, 6nm TDP 125 W 170 W Power Draw ~253 W ~200 W

Price-wise, the Intel Core i9-14900K launched with an MSRP of $599 but the processor can be found for around $544. The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X costs $649, a full $50 more than the 14900K's MSRP.

It's all in the numbers

The best way to compare these two processors is to throw at you numerous charts to show where they rank against some other CPUs we've managed to test using a suite of synthetic benchmarks. The 9950X and 14900K are powerful processors. We've reached a point where even the Ryzen 5 and Core i5 chips are more than capable of most computing tasks, including gaming. These two flagship processors are largely reserved for enthusiasts and creators who can leverage the additional headroom with more cores and threads.

Close

For gaming, you won't notice much difference. That's not strictly correct as you will score differently with the precise same setup for both chips, but in the grand scheme of things, the GPU continues to play a vital role and even a Ryzen 7 9700X or Core i7-14700K can keep up with an RTX 4090. Although the 9950X is slightly weaker than the 14900K for gaming, it does draw considerably less power, especially when multiple cores are running. This allows you to enjoy a cooler running at slower speeds.

Which CPU should you buy?

The Intel Core i9-14900K makes sense if you're building an enthusiast machine or a system for creating content. It has more horsepower, more physical cores, and can get more done. The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X isn't too far behind and manages to undercut the 14900K in temperatures and power draw. If you need the absolute best-performing chip around, the 14900K (or 14900KS) is your best bet but if you don't mind slightly more time rendering video, AMD's CPU is no slouch.

Those who prefer to run a processor cooler and not have a portable heater running next to them should consider the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X. The lower power draw and waste heat are considerable with the 9950X not even hitting 90 Celcius under full load in Cinebench with an air cooler. AMD recommends a 240mm AIO liquid cooler and I found such a solution lowered temperatures. It's a solid processor for creative usage, though gaming does take a hit, especially compared to the company's Ryzen 5 and Ryzne 7 9000 chips.